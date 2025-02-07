East Buchanan takes day one lead in 1A at girls state wrestling
East Buchanan had no trouble competing with bigger schools each of the past two seasons at the one-class girls state wrestling tournament.
Now, the Buccaneers are dominating in Class 1A, holding a first-day lead from Coralville and the Xtream Arena. East Buchanan moved five individuals into the semifinals, scoring 53 points.
Overall, the Bucs won 11 of the 14 matches they competed in during the opening round, with seven of those ending in falls. Three wrestlers pinned both of their opponents to reach the final four.
Mount Vernon is second followed by Decorah, Osage and Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont. Mount Vernon has two in the semis while Decorah, the defending state team champion, has two as well.
Defending individual champions Libby Dix of Mount Vernon, Anastasia Simon from Decorah, Riverside’s Molly Allen, Reanah Utterback of Sigourney-Keota and Saydel’s Colbie Tenborg all advanced to the semis. Allen, unbeaten in her career and seeking a third title, scored 37 points in her two matches.
A recap from 2A’s opening day can be found on High School Sports on SI.