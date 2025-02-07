Raccoon River-Northwest out to early lead as girls state wrestling kicks off
The first two-class girls state wrestling tournament in Iowa kicked off on Thursday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.
As expected, the team race in Class 2A is tight between Raccoon River-Northwest, Cedar Falls, Ankeny and Southeast Polk.
With four headed to the semifinals on Friday and five more in medal contention, Raccoon River-Northwest tallied 80 points on the day. Cedar Falls is second with 69.5 followed by Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Waverly-Shell Rock.
A combination of Waukee, Waukee Northwest, ADM and Van Meter, RR-N went 18-7 overall in the two rounds on the championship side, scoring 13 pins, three major decisions and two technical falls. Katie Biscoglia is one of those in the semifinals, as the two-time state champion junior improved to 56-1 with two first-period falls.
Cedar Falls advanced five to the semifinals, as did Ankeny, as Waverly-Shell Rock has four. Both Southeast Polk and Lewis Central pushed three through.
Eight total former champions are in action in 2A, with all eight of them advancing.
The 1A opening rounds are currently taking place. Complete and ongoing results can be found on TrackWrestling.