Raccoon River-Northwest out to early lead as girls state wrestling kicks off

Bonus points help RR-N claim day one lead in Class 2A

Katie Biscoglia is back in the semifinals for Raccoon River-Northwest as the girls state wrestling tournament.
Katie Biscoglia is back in the semifinals for Raccoon River-Northwest as the girls state wrestling tournament. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first two-class girls state wrestling tournament in Iowa kicked off on Thursday from the Xtream Arena in Coralville.

As expected, the team race in Class 2A is tight between Raccoon River-Northwest, Cedar Falls, Ankeny and Southeast Polk.

With four headed to the semifinals on Friday and five more in medal contention, Raccoon River-Northwest tallied 80 points on the day. Cedar Falls is second with 69.5 followed by Ankeny, Southeast Polk and Waverly-Shell Rock.

A combination of Waukee, Waukee Northwest, ADM and Van Meter, RR-N went 18-7 overall in the two rounds on the championship side, scoring 13 pins, three major decisions and two technical falls. Katie Biscoglia is one of those in the semifinals, as the two-time state champion junior improved to 56-1 with two first-period falls.

Cedar Falls advanced five to the semifinals, as did Ankeny, as Waverly-Shell Rock has four. Both Southeast Polk and Lewis Central pushed three through.

Eight total former champions are in action in 2A, with all eight of them advancing. 

The 1A opening rounds are currently taking place. Complete and ongoing results can be found on TrackWrestling.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

