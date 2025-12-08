Key Early-Week Matchups In Iowa High School Basketball
It is still early in December and plenty of games have yet to be played. But we are lucky enough to have some exciting matchups on deck in the early stages of this coming week.
Here is a look at some of those key games to keep an eye on in Iowa high school boys and girls basketball that will be played on either Monday, December 8 or Tuesday, December 9.
Girls: Mid-Prairie at Mount Vernon (Monday, December 8)
Mount Vernon will be looking to get back on track following an 11-point loss to 5A Iowa City West. The other defeat also came to a 5A school in Cedar Rapids Prairie. Savanna Wright leads the way at 16 points and five rebounds per game.
Mid-Prairie has posted convincing wins over Camanche and Benton behnd Morgan Bender and Jovi Evans, who average a combined 24.5 points per game.
Girls: Waverly-Shell Rock at Marion (Tuesday, December 9)
The unbeaten Go-Hawks have been on a roll to begin 2025, as Lizzy Frazell averages almost 16 points and Brittney Bodensteiner 11. Bodensteiner also collected nine rebounds per game.
Marion counters with a balanced attack led by Kendyl Aarhus and her 16.5 a night. Harlow Griffin and Ellie Morris are both double-digit scorers.
Boys: Keokuk at Pella (Tuesday, December 9)
Jaxon Clark was incredible in his debut last week, scoring 28 points while grabbing 17 rebounds. Chayce Smith added 19 points in the win over Washington.
But things will be tougher vs. the Dutch, who knocked off North Polk, Grand View Christian and Norwalk last week. Jack McGuire and Austin Schulte are both averaging over 19 per game.
Girls: Lake Mills at Bishop Garrigan (Tuesday, December 9)
The Bulldogs are one of the few conference teams that can hang with the Golden Bears, as Cora Sauer averages 18 per game and shoots 38 percent from the 3-point line.
Graclyn Eastman has been great to begin the season, scoring 21.5 points and seven rebounds per game. Sacha Alesch and Emmi Bartolo are both adding over 10 a night.
Boys: Madrid at Pleasantville (Tuesday, December 9)
Two of the top athletes in the state will be on the basketball court here, as Madrid’s Jevyn Severson and Pleasantville’s Braylon Bingham lead the way. Severson is averaging a double-double at 22 points and 10 rebounds, as is teammate Emerson Bridgewater at 14 and 10.
Bingham posts 14 points and seven rebounds a night, as the Trojans have dropped clos games to Earlham and Ankeny Christian on the road.
Girls: Ankeny at Johnston (Tuesday, December 9)
We will see just how far the gap is in Class 5A between the defending champion Dragons and everybody else as they host the Hawks. Both Notre Dame commit Jenica Lewis and Kelli Kalb are scoring over 17 a night, as Lewis also averages nine rebounds and four assists.
Ankeny has impressive wins over Ankeny Centennial and West Des Moines Valley, as Jayla Williams averages 17 per game.
Girls: Wahlert Catholic at Iowa City Liberty (Tuesday, December 9)
The Golden Eagles look to add the Lightning to a resume that already includes wins over Linn-Mar and Marion. Freshman Emily Tanny is posting a team-leading 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds a night.
Iowa City Liberty enters off a two-point loss to Williamsburg and a setback at Cedar Rapids Washington. Natalie Ramsey has been on fire to begin the season, averaging 21 points per game while shooting 54 percent from the 3-point line.
Boys: Des Moines Roosevelt at Ames (Tuesday, December 9)
Two 4A squads hoping to make noise come March meet in the gym named for Harrison Barnes. The Roughriders have junior sensation Charlie King in charge, as he averages 25.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.
For the Little Cyclones, Will Thomas and Marach Dau lead a senior group.
Boys: Waukee Northwest at Valley (Tuesday, December 9)
The rematch from the 4A final a year ago takes place in West Des Moines, as the Wolves look for a little revenge on the Tigers. Waukee Northwest is loaded with Colin Rice, Landon Davis and Mack Heitland all scoring over 13.5 per game.
Valley, meanwhile, lost most of its production from last season, as Jayden Adaway and Sam Strawn have taken over.