Field Set for Iowa Boys High School 4A State Golf Championships

Twelve teams will battle for the 4A state crown

Dana Becker

Golf fans gather at the 18th hole during the Class 4A high school boys' golf state championship, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Golf fans gather at the 18th hole during the Class 4A high school boys' golf state championship, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The field is now set for the Iowa high school boys state golf championships for Class 4A, as the other three classifications hit the links during the spring.

In Iowa, the 4A boys golf season takes place during the fall, as the remaining golfers compete several months from now.

Earlier this week, district meets were held around the state, with 12 teams advancing and 10 other individuals moving on to state, which takes place October 13-14 from the Hyperion Field Club in Johnston.

Bettendorf, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Linn-Mar, North Scott, Norwalk, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk, Dubuque Wahlert, Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Xavier all punched tickets.

Individuals from those dozen schools will battle with Max Froeschle and Lawson Perrone of Central DeWitt, Dylan Vanner from Council Bluffs Lincoln, McCoy Miller of Ankeny Centennial, Ethan Boyle and Drew Larimer of Cedar Falls, Colton McCollaugh of Dubuque Senior, Jay McCausland of Waterloo West, Jonathan Ward from Waukee and Hayden Stockberger of Indianola for the title.

Johnston Back to Defend 4A State Golf Crown

Johnston is the defending 4A state champion, shooting a 607 to top Dubuque Wahlert by five shots last year. The Dragons also won a team title in 2022.

Andrew Johannsen, Lucas Laffoon, Henry Baker and Nicholas Parenza are all back from that team for Johnston.

Anthony Galvin of Cedar Falls was the individual champion last year, topping Johanssen in a playoff.

Larimer has the lowest 18-hole average score at 69.4 followed by Johannsen at 69.6. 

As for the team race, Pleasant Valley has the low 18-hole average at 286.5 followed by Xavier, Waukee Northwest, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dubuque Wahlert and Johnston.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

