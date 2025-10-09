Field Set for Iowa Boys High School 4A State Golf Championships
The field is now set for the Iowa high school boys state golf championships for Class 4A, as the other three classifications hit the links during the spring.
In Iowa, the 4A boys golf season takes place during the fall, as the remaining golfers compete several months from now.
Earlier this week, district meets were held around the state, with 12 teams advancing and 10 other individuals moving on to state, which takes place October 13-14 from the Hyperion Field Club in Johnston.
Bettendorf, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dowling Catholic, Johnston, Linn-Mar, North Scott, Norwalk, Pleasant Valley, Southeast Polk, Dubuque Wahlert, Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids Xavier all punched tickets.
Individuals from those dozen schools will battle with Max Froeschle and Lawson Perrone of Central DeWitt, Dylan Vanner from Council Bluffs Lincoln, McCoy Miller of Ankeny Centennial, Ethan Boyle and Drew Larimer of Cedar Falls, Colton McCollaugh of Dubuque Senior, Jay McCausland of Waterloo West, Jonathan Ward from Waukee and Hayden Stockberger of Indianola for the title.
Johnston Back to Defend 4A State Golf Crown
Johnston is the defending 4A state champion, shooting a 607 to top Dubuque Wahlert by five shots last year. The Dragons also won a team title in 2022.
Andrew Johannsen, Lucas Laffoon, Henry Baker and Nicholas Parenza are all back from that team for Johnston.
Anthony Galvin of Cedar Falls was the individual champion last year, topping Johanssen in a playoff.
Larimer has the lowest 18-hole average score at 69.4 followed by Johannsen at 69.6.
As for the team race, Pleasant Valley has the low 18-hole average at 286.5 followed by Xavier, Waukee Northwest, Dallas Center-Grimes, Dubuque Wahlert and Johnston.