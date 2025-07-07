Final 1A, 2A softball rankings released
While there was no change at the top of the final Iowa high school softball rankings for Class 1A and 2A, there was plenty among the Top 15.
In 2A, Grand View Christian, Pleasantville and West Monona all joined the rankings while 1A saw Martensdale-St. Marys and Lone Tree join.
Van Meter is the No. 1 team in 2A followed by Louisa-Muscatine, West Lyon, Osage and Durant rounding out the Top 5. For 1A, Wayne, Clarksville, Wapsie Valley, Southeast Warren and Riverside complete the Top 5.
Newell-Fonda dropped from third to sixth in 1A while both Hinton and Dyersville Beckman each fell three spots in 2A.
Here are the final Iowa high school softball rankings for 1A and 2A from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL RANKINGS
(July 7, 2025)
Class 2A
1. Van Meter; 2. Louisa-Muscatine; 3. West Lyon; 4. Osage; 5. Durant; 6. Treynor; 7. West Fork; 8. Lisbon; 9. Hinton; 10. Dyersville Beckman; 11. Cascade; 12. Grand View Christian; 13. Pleasantville; 14. Jesup; 15. West Monona.
Dropped out: Central Springs; Wilton; East Marshall.
Class 1A
1. Wayne; 2. Clarksville; 3. Wapsie Valley; 4. Southeast Warren; 5. Riverside; 6. Newell-Fonda;. 7. St. Edmond; 8. Edgewood-Colesburg; 9. Mason City Newman; 10. Akron-Westfield; 11. Ankeny Christian; 12. Woodbine; 13. Martensdale-St. Marys; 14. Seymour; 15. Lone Tree.
Dropped out: Murray; Kee.