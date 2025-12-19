Iowa High School Approves Change To New Conference
One of the top high school athletic programs in Iowa has announced a change in conference affiliations.
Van Meter High School officially approved a move to the Raccoon River Conference from the West Central Activities Conference. The change will begin with the 2027-28 school year.
The Van Meter Board of Education made the announcement, citing that “many of these RRC schools are already familiar faces.”
“This move represents a significant milestone for our district,” the school announced in a press release. “Whether in the performing arts or athletics, this transition will provide a wealth of new opportunities for our students to grow, compete and excel.
“We understand that a change of this magnitude brings questions. Moving conferences is a significant decision that will present new competitive landscapes. We will be competing against schools that, in many cases, have larger enrollments and different traditions than what we have seen in the WCAC.”
Van Meter Reached State Football Championship Game This Past Fall
Van Meter reached the Class 2A Iowa high school football state championship game this past season, falling to Kuemper Catholic. The Bulldogs won three consecutive state football titles from 2021-23, and also won it all in 2017.
They also have state championships in girls cross country, girls track and field, girls golf, baseball and softball, including the 2025 2A state softball championship. Van Meter won four consecutive state baseball titles from 2019-22.
Created in the early 1940s, the Raccoon River Conference includes ADM, Ballard, Bondurant-Farrar, Boone, Carlisle, Gilbert, North Polk and Winterset. Carroll is currently a member, but are leaving for the Hawkeye 10 Conference beginning in 2026-27.