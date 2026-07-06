Final Iowa High School Baseball Class Rankings Released

The final class rankings from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association have been released, with the top teams in Class 4A and Class 3A remaining the same once again.

The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association previously revealed the final Top 10s for both Class 2A and Class 1A , as those two have now started off postseason play. Class 4A and Class 3A will join them shortly with district and substate games.

Sioux City East Remains At The No. 1 Position



Despite suffering their second loss of the year, the Black Raiders will enter substate as the top overall team in Class 4A.

Led by a lineup that features multiple NCAA Division I prospects, Sioux City East has compiled a record of 37-2 as they look for a return trip to the upcoming Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament - which will be played in its backyard.

Right behind the Black Raiders is Cedar Rapids Prairie, as Indianola, Waukee and Cedar Rapids Kennedy round out the Top 5.

High School On SI Iowa also has Sioux City East in the No. 1 spot in the state power rankings, which include teams from all four classifications. High School On SI Iowa also produced a complete list of predictions for each game of the postseason , leading to state qualifiers.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic The Team To Beat In Class 3A

The Golden Eagles have made statement after statement this season, and in doing so, will finish off in the No. 1 spot in Class 3A. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic sports a record of 30-5 overall.

Marion, Carlisle, Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic and North Polk complete the Top 5.

Here are the final Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class rankings.

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Class 4A

Sioux City East Cedar Rapids Prairie Indianola Waukee Cedar Rapids Kennedy Johnston Pleasant Valley Waukee Northwest Urbandale Cedar Falls

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge, Lewis Central, Mason City, Southeast Polk, West Des Moines Valley.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Marion Carlisle Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic North Polk Western Dubuque Solon MOC-Floyd Valley Waverly-Shell Rock Davenport Assumption

Others receiving votes: Ballard, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Clear Creek-Amana, Harlan, Independence.

Class 2A

Pleasantville Roland-Story Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Cascade Dyersville Beckman Catholic Unity Christian Underwood Carroll Kuemper Catholic Pocahontas Area

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, New Hampton, Van Meter, Waukon.

Class 1A

Coon Rapids-Bayard Martensdale-St. Marys Saint Ansgar South Winneshiek Mason City Newman Catholic Remsen St. Mary’s Lynnville-Sully Sigourney North Linn Wapsie Valley

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, East Buchanan, Le Mars Gehlen, Janesville, Logan-Magnolia.