Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - July 6, 2026

District baseball has kicked off in Iowa , as teams are now playing to continue their season in half of the classes.

The other two are wrapping up regular season play and trying to align their pitching staffs for the upcoming postseason run.

Several of the top teams in the state rankings have suffered tough losses as of late, but at the same time, they have rebounded or have impressive enough resumes to warrant their current position in the Top 25.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - July 6, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 37-2

Previous rank: No. 1

The Black Raiders showed they can recover from a loss, ripping off five straight after a 7-6 defeat to West Des Moines Valley. They were pushed to their limits vs. Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the opener of a doubleheader, winning 2-1, before rolling, 9-0.

2. Pleasantville

Record: 29-1

Previous rank: No. 2

As reigning Class 2A state champions, Pleasantville has not been scared to play up, taking on and defeating Pleasant Valley, one of the top teams in the state based on the Bound Power Rankings. They are averaging double figures and boast one of the top pitching staffs out there.

3. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 30-5

Previous rank: No. 3

Splits with Linn-Mar and Pleasant Valley provide the Golden Eagles both quality victories and defeats, as the losses came by just three total runs and showed the incredible depth that they boast.

4. Waukee Northwest

Record: 21-11

Previous rank: No. 10

The Wolves have survived one of the toughest schedules in the state, putting together a five-game win streak, highlighted by a sweep of Urbandale by scores of 8-7 and 7-3. They also downed Ankeny a few nights later, 6-2.

5. Indianola

Record: 28-4

Previous rank: No. 4

The Indians were swept by Urbandale, the first doubleheader loss of the season for Indianola. They have picked up a run-rule victory over Des Moines Lincoln and a sweep of Southeast Polk since the losses.

6. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 25-3

Previous rank: No. 8

A one-run tournament loss to West Marshall halted some of the momentum that the Crusaders gained when they dominated West Lyon earlier that day, 10-3. They look to close out the season strong when they face ACGC in the regular season finale.

7. Johnston

Record: 16-10

Previous rank: No. 22

You just knew that the Dragons would get on track and look like Class 4A state contenders at some point this year. It might be now, as they have swept Southeast Polk and Lewis Central, in addition to scoring a 5-1 win over Urbandale.

8. Waukee

Record: 25-9

Previous rank: No. 12

A split with West Des Moines Valley was followed up by a sweep of Dallas Center-Grimes and a win over Southeast Polk, 5-2. The Warriors close with two at Dowling Catholic before hosting Des Moines Lincoln.

9. Saint Ansgar

Record: 22-3

Previous rank: No. 9

The Saints made a statement ahead of the Class 1A postseason beginning with a 10-4 victory over Mason City Newman Catholic. They have looked absolutely like defending state champions against other 1A opponents.

10. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 29-6

Previous rank: No. 5

The Hawks are averaging nearly nine runs per game, earning wins over Western Dubuque, Davenport North and Dubuque Senior as of late. They also swept Cedar Falls recently.

11. Roland-Story

Record: 34-3

Previous rank: No. 6

12. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 24-6

Previous rank: No. 16

13. Marion

Record: 24-7

Previous rank: No. 7

14. Cascade

Record: 24-1

Previous rank: No. 17

15. Fort Dodge

Record: 31-8

Previous rank: No. 13

16. Pleasant Valley

Record: 26-10

Previous rank: No. 11

17. West Lyon

Record: 20-1

Previous rank: No. 14

18. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 19-14

Previous rank: No. 21

19. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 28-3

Previous rank: No. 15

20. Saydel

Record: 21-9

Previous rank: No. 18

21. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 20-8

Previous rank: No. 19

22. Solon

Record: 20-8

Previous rank: No. 20

23. Urbandale

Record: 23-12

Previous rank: No. 23

24. North Polk

Record: 23-7

Previous rank: Unranked

25. Waverly-Shell Rock

Record: 21-6

Previous rank: No. 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Lewis Central.