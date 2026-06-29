No Change Among No. 1 Teams In Iowa High School Baseball Rankings

All four of the No. 1 teams in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association state baseball rankings remained the same this week once again.

Sioux City East, which suffered just its second loss of the year, is still atop the Class 4A Top 10. The team that defeated them this past weekend, West Des Moines Valley, entered into the rankings at No. 10.

Indianola, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Pleasant Valley, Johnston, Cedar Falls and Urbandale round out the rankings in the state’s largest classification.

Despite the weekend loss, the Black Raiders are still the top overall team in the latest High School On SI Iowa State Baseball Rankings .

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Holds Top Spot In Class 3A

With a record of 27-3, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic remains the team to beat in Class 3A. Marion is right behind them, followed by Solon, Carlisle and Cedar Rapids Xavier to round out the Top 5.

The district pairings for both Class 4A and Class 3A should be released shortly. The state baseball tournament begins in late July.

Final Rankings For Class 2A, Class 1A

In the final rankings for both Class 2A and Class 1A, the top-ranked teams remained the same in Pleasantville and Coon Rapids-Bayard. Pleasantville is the Class 2A defending state champion.

District pairings were released for both Class 2A and Class 1A by the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

High School On SI Iowa recently published midseason player of the year polls for each class. You can cast your votes on the website for each classification with direct links to Class 4A’s poll , Class 3A’s list , Class 2A’s nominees and the Class 1A poll.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association state baseball rankings by class.

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Class 4A

Sioux City East Indianola Cedar Rapids Prairie Waukee Cedar Rapids Kennedy Pleasant Valley Johnston Cedar Falls Urbandale West Des Moines Valley

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge, Lewis Central, Mason City, Southeast Polk, Waukee Northwest.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Marion Solon Carlisle Cedar Rapids Xavier Catholic Western Dubuque MOC-Floyd Valley North Polk Waverly-Shell Rock Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Ballard, Harlan, Independence, Saydel.

Class 2A

Pleasantville Roland-Story Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Cascade Dyersville Beckman Catholic Unity Christian Underwood Carroll Kuemper Catholic Pocahontas Area

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center, Bellevue Marquette Catholic, New Hampton, Van Meter, Waukon.

Class 1A

Coon Rapids-Bayard Martensdale-St. Marys Saint Ansgar South Winneshiek Mason City Newman Catholic Remsen St. Mary’s Lynnville-Sully Sigourney North Linn Wapsie Valley

Others receiving votes: Don Bosco, East Buchanan, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic, Janesville, Logan-Magnolia.