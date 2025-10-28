High School

Final Iowa High School Football AP Poll For 5A, 4A, 3A

The last polls for three classes released in Iowa high school football

Dana Becker

Dowling Catholic wide receiver Jeffrey Roberts (3) attempts to shake off defenders during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19.
Dowling Catholic wide receiver Jeffrey Roberts (3) attempts to shake off defenders during a high school football game between Valley and Dowling Catholic on Aug. 29, 2025, at Valley Stadium in West Des Moines, Iowa. Valley defeated Dowling Catholic 20-19. / Ayrton Breckenridge/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With playoffs beginning in Iowa high school football for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, the final Associated Press rankings for those classifications have been released.

Dowling Catholic remained No. 1 in 5A, as did Cedar Rapids Xavier in 4A. There is a tie for the top spot in 3A between Clear Lake and Solon.

All games from here on out are playoff encounters in Iowa high school football, as the Round of 16 in eight-player, A, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A hit fields around the state this Friday night. 

Here are the final Associated Press rankings for 5A, 4A and 3A in Iowa high school football.

Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Dowling Catholic
  2. Waukee Northwest
  3. Iowa City Liberty
  4. West Des Moines Valley
  5. Ankeny
  6. Sioux City East
  7. Johnston
  8. Dallas Center-Grimes
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Class 4A

  1. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  2. Gilbert
  3. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  4. Newton
  5. ADM
  6. Pella
  7. Western Dubuque
  8. North Polk
  9. Fort Dodge
  10. Glenwood

Class 3A

  1. Solon
  2. (tie) Clear Lake
  3. West Delaware
  4. (tie) Sioux Center
  5. Wahlert Catholic
  6. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  7. Nevada
  8. Central DeWitt
  9. Mount Vernon
  10. Mount Pleasant
  11. (tie) Carroll

Class 2A

  1. Kuemper Catholic
  2. Osage
  3. (tie) PCM
  4. Mid-Prairie
  5. Van Meter
  6. Okoboji
  7. Centerville
  8. Cherokee
  9. Alburnett
  10. Bellevue

Class 1A

  1. Grundy Center
  2. West Lyon
  3. Iowa City Regina
  4. Treynor
  5. (tie) South Hardin
  6. Pleasantville
  7. Beckman Catholic
  8. Underwood
  9. West Marshall
  10. Cascade
  11. (tie) Emmetsburg
  12. (tie) Manson Northwest Webster

Class A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. ACGC
  3. MMCRU
  4. West Hancock
  5. Wapsie Valley
  6. Woodbury Central
  7. West Sioux
  8. North Linn
  9. Pekin
  10. Lynnville-Sully

Eight-Player

  1. Bishop Garrigan
  2. Woodbine
  3. Audubon
  4. Iowa Valley
  5. (tie) Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  6. GTRA
  7. (tie) Edgewood-Colesburg
  8. Bedford
  9. Don Bosco
  10. Easton Valley

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa