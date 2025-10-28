Final Iowa High School Football AP Poll For 5A, 4A, 3A
The last polls for three classes released in Iowa high school football
With playoffs beginning in Iowa high school football for Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, the final Associated Press rankings for those classifications have been released.
Dowling Catholic remained No. 1 in 5A, as did Cedar Rapids Xavier in 4A. There is a tie for the top spot in 3A between Clear Lake and Solon.
All games from here on out are playoff encounters in Iowa high school football, as the Round of 16 in eight-player, A, 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A hit fields around the state this Friday night.
Here are the final Associated Press rankings for 5A, 4A and 3A in Iowa high school football.
Iowa High School Football Associated Press Rankings
Class 5A
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee Northwest
- Iowa City Liberty
- West Des Moines Valley
- Ankeny
- Sioux City East
- Johnston
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Cedar Falls
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
Class 4A
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- Gilbert
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Newton
- ADM
- Pella
- Western Dubuque
- North Polk
- Fort Dodge
- Glenwood
Class 3A
- Solon
- (tie) Clear Lake
- West Delaware
- (tie) Sioux Center
- Wahlert Catholic
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Nevada
- Central DeWitt
- Mount Vernon
- Mount Pleasant
- (tie) Carroll
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- Osage
- (tie) PCM
- Mid-Prairie
- Van Meter
- Okoboji
- Centerville
- Cherokee
- Alburnett
- Bellevue
Class 1A
- Grundy Center
- West Lyon
- Iowa City Regina
- Treynor
- (tie) South Hardin
- Pleasantville
- Beckman Catholic
- Underwood
- West Marshall
- Cascade
- (tie) Emmetsburg
- (tie) Manson Northwest Webster
Class A
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- MMCRU
- West Hancock
- Wapsie Valley
- Woodbury Central
- West Sioux
- North Linn
- Pekin
- Lynnville-Sully
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Audubon
- Iowa Valley
- (tie) Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- GTRA
- (tie) Edgewood-Colesburg
- Bedford
- Don Bosco
- Easton Valley
