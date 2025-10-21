High School

Final Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings Released

Waukee Northwest among those who end regular season No. 1

Dana Becker

Waukee Northwest celebrates a point against Waukee on Sept. 23, 2025, at Waukee High School.
Waukee Northwest secured the No. 1 rankings in the final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings for Class 5A.

The Wolves would become the top-seed in the 5A state tournament if they qualify for the field through regionals, which begin this week throughout all five classifications.

Earning the No. 1 ranking in the other four classes were Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Saint Ansgar (1A).

Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Johnston both entered the 5A Top 15, as Cedar Rapids Kennedy is 14th and Johnston 15th. Nevada jumped into the 4A rankings at No. 15 and both Anamosa (14th) and Tipton (15th) entered in 3A.

Unity Christian climbed three spots to seventh in 3A and Roland-Story moved to 10th from 12th in 3A. In 1A, Dunkerton made a massive jump to fifth from 15th.

Regional Tournaments For All Classes on Court This Week

The 1A and 2A regional tournaments kicked off Monday, October 20, with 3A, 4A and 5A beginning Tuesday, October 21. Regional finals are scheduled for October 28 in 3A, 4A and 5A while 1A and 2A will hold regional championships on October 29.

The state volleyball tournament is scheduled for October 3-6 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.

Here are the latest volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Final Volleyball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. Pleasant Valley
  4. Waukee
  5. Dowling Catholic
  6. Ankeny
  7. West Des Moines Valley
  8. Iowa City West
  9. Cedar Falls
  10. Iowa City Liberty
  11. Indianola
  12. Bettendorf
  13. Sioux City East
  14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  15. Johnston

Class 4A

  1. Clear Creek-Amana
  2. Sioux Center
  3. Pella
  4. Dallas Center-Grimes
  5. North Scott
  6. Norwalk
  7. Solon
  8. Marion
  9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  10. MOC-Floyd Valley
  11. Western Dubuque
  12. ADM
  13. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  14. Ballard
  15. Nevada

Class 3A

  1. Western Christian
  2. Davenport Assumption
  3. Red Oak
  4. Cherokee
  5. Humboldt
  6. Kuemper Catholic
  7. Unity Christian
  8. Mid-Prairie
  9. Mount Vernon
  10. Roland-Story
  11. West Delaware
  12. Center Point-Urbana
  13. Wahlert Catholic
  14. Anamosa
  15. Tipton

Class 2A

  1. Denver
  2. Dike-New Hartford
  3. Hinton
  4. Grundy Center
  5. Beckman Catholic
  6. Union
  7. Riverside
  8. Regina Catholic
  9. Aplington-Parkersburg
  10. Sumner-Fredericksburg
  11. Emmetsburg
  12. Wapsie Valley
  13. Jesup
  14. Woodward-Granger
  15. Treynor

Class 1A

  1. Saint Ansgar
  2. Janesville
  3. North Tama
  4. Holy Trinity Catholic
  5. Dunkertn
  6. BCLUW
  7. Ankeny Christian
  8. Sidney
  9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck
  10. East Mills
  11. Springville
  12. West Monona
  13. Cedar Ridge Christian
  14. Council Bluffs St. Albert
  15. Boyden-Hull

