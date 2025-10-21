Final Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings Released
Waukee Northwest secured the No. 1 rankings in the final Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union volleyball rankings for Class 5A.
The Wolves would become the top-seed in the 5A state tournament if they qualify for the field through regionals, which begin this week throughout all five classifications.
Earning the No. 1 ranking in the other four classes were Clear Creek-Amana (4A), Western Christian (3A), Denver (2A) and Saint Ansgar (1A).
Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Johnston both entered the 5A Top 15, as Cedar Rapids Kennedy is 14th and Johnston 15th. Nevada jumped into the 4A rankings at No. 15 and both Anamosa (14th) and Tipton (15th) entered in 3A.
Unity Christian climbed three spots to seventh in 3A and Roland-Story moved to 10th from 12th in 3A. In 1A, Dunkerton made a massive jump to fifth from 15th.
Regional Tournaments For All Classes on Court This Week
The 1A and 2A regional tournaments kicked off Monday, October 20, with 3A, 4A and 5A beginning Tuesday, October 21. Regional finals are scheduled for October 28 in 3A, 4A and 5A while 1A and 2A will hold regional championships on October 29.
The state volleyball tournament is scheduled for October 3-6 in Coralville from the Xtream Arena.
Here are the latest volleyball rankings from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union:
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Final Volleyball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- Pleasant Valley
- Waukee
- Dowling Catholic
- Ankeny
- West Des Moines Valley
- Iowa City West
- Cedar Falls
- Iowa City Liberty
- Indianola
- Bettendorf
- Sioux City East
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Johnston
Class 4A
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Sioux Center
- Pella
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- North Scott
- Norwalk
- Solon
- Marion
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Western Dubuque
- ADM
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Ballard
- Nevada
Class 3A
- Western Christian
- Davenport Assumption
- Red Oak
- Cherokee
- Humboldt
- Kuemper Catholic
- Unity Christian
- Mid-Prairie
- Mount Vernon
- Roland-Story
- West Delaware
- Center Point-Urbana
- Wahlert Catholic
- Anamosa
- Tipton
Class 2A
- Denver
- Dike-New Hartford
- Hinton
- Grundy Center
- Beckman Catholic
- Union
- Riverside
- Regina Catholic
- Aplington-Parkersburg
- Sumner-Fredericksburg
- Emmetsburg
- Wapsie Valley
- Jesup
- Woodward-Granger
- Treynor
Class 1A
- Saint Ansgar
- Janesville
- North Tama
- Holy Trinity Catholic
- Dunkertn
- BCLUW
- Ankeny Christian
- Sidney
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- East Mills
- Springville
- West Monona
- Cedar Ridge Christian
- Council Bluffs St. Albert
- Boyden-Hull