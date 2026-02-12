Four New No. 1s Emerge In Latest Iowa Girls Basketball Rankings
Four of the five classes of Iowa girls high school basketball saw new No. 1 teams emerge in the rankings this week from the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Three of the five were updated for the final time, as postseason games begin in the coming days for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A. In those classes, Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A), Hinton (2A) and Mount Vernon (3A) moved to the top, as Sioux City Bishop Heelan did the same in 4A.
Only Johnston stayed in the No. 1 position, as the two-time defending 5A state champions stretched their win streak to over 70 games.
Algona Bishop Garrigan replaced Newell-Fonda in 1A, Hinton took over for Rock Valley in 2A by climbing from No. 3, and Mount Vernon did the same in 3A, jumping past Maquoketa and Des Moines Christian.
In 4A, Sioux City Bishop Heelan took over for Clear Creek-Amana, as the Clippers fell to fourth.
No new teams entered the Top 15 of any of the five classes.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union girls basketball rankings.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Basketball Rankings
Class 5A
- Johnston, 19-0
- Waukee Northwest, 15-4
- Dowling Catholic, 17-3
- Cedar Falls, 16-4
- Ankeny, 13-7
- Cedar Rapids Washington, 15-4
- West Des Moines Valley, 10-9
- Iowa City West, 14-6
- Iowa City Liberty, 13-7
- Iowa City High, 16-5
- Cedar Rapids Prairie, 10-9
- Sioux City East, 14-4
- Ankeny Centennial, 8-11
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 11-9
- Bettendorf, 15-5
Class 4A
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 19-0
- Dallas Center-Grimes, 18-2
- Norwalk, 18-2
- Clear Creek-Amana, 17-2
- Carlisle, 20-0
- Central DeWitt, 20-1
- Waverly-Shell Rock, 19-1
- North Polk, 17-3
- Cedar Rapids Xavier, 11-8
- Sioux Center, 16-5
- ADM, 14-6
- Solon, 13-7
- MOC-Floyd Valley, 14-8
- Independence, 15-7
- Clinton, 13-8
Class 3A
- Mount Vernon, 19-2
- Maquoketa, 18-3
- Des Moines Christian, 19-3
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 15-5
- Williamsburg, 17-5
- PCM, 20-1
- Forest City, 19-3
- Mediapolis, 21-0
- Cherokee, 17-3
- Spirit Lake, 15-5
- Tipton, 19-2
- Mid-Prairie, 15-5
- Algona, 18-4
- Center Point-Urbana, 13-8
- Davenport Assumption, 12-7
Class 2A
- Hinton, 17-1
- Rock Valley, 19-2
- Central Lyon, 16-4
- Denver, 19-2
- Emmetsburg, 20-2
- Treynor, 18-1
- Grundy Center, 19-2
- Iowa City Regina, 16-4
- West Lyon, 14-7
- Westwood, 19-1
- Riverside, 18-3
- Mount Ayr, 20-1
- Cascade, 16-5
- Maquoketa Valley, 17-4
- Earlham, 16-6
Class 1A
- Algona Bishop Garrigan, 19-2
- Newell-Fonda, 18-2
- Council Bluffs St. Albert, 18-3
- Springville, 21-1
- Lynnville-Sully, 21-0
- Dunkerton, 19-2
- Exira-EHK, 19-1
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 18-3
- Turkey Valley, 19-2
- GTRA, 20-2
- Coon Rapids-Bayard, 17-5
- Lake Mills, 15-5
- North Union, 13-8
- Saint Ansgar, 17-4
- Kee, 14-7