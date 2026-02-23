Final 4A, 3A Iowa High School Boys Basketball Rankings
The final Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball rankings for Class 4A and Class 3A have been released.
These rankings will play a key factor in determining home-court advantage throughout district and substate games, which hit the court Monday, February 23 around the state. They will also be used to determine seed for teams that qualify for the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Tournament, which begins in March in Des Moines, Iowa from the Casey’s Center.
Cedar Falls, who has held the top spot in 4A throughout, finished there, as the Tigers went undefeated during the regular season. Waukee, Waukee Northwest, Dowling Catholic and Ames round out the Top 5.
In 3A, Ballard is the No. 1 team once again this week, as ADM, Storm Lake, Pella and Clear Lake complete the Top 5.
Top Teams Cedar Falls, Ballard Will Host Throughout In Postseason
Cedar Falls is the top-seed in 4A, Substate 4, as the Tigers await the winner between Marshalltown and Iowa City High on Friday, February 27. The bottom half features Linn-Mar, who faces either Davenport North or Dubuque Hempstead.
As for Ballard, they welcome in Webster City on Monday, February 23 and will face either Des Moines Christian or Newton if they advance. Oskaloosa, Williamsburg, Winterset and Carlisle are on the other side of the bracket in 3A, Substate 7.
Here are the final 4A and 3A boys basketball rankings from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys Basketball Rankings
Class 4A
- Cedar Falls
- Waukee
- Waukee Northwest
- Dowling Catholic
- Ames
- Dubuque Senior
- Johnston
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Bettendorf
- Urbandale
Class 3A
- Ballard
- ADM
- Storm Lake
- Pella
- Clear Lake
- Carroll
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Solon
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Central DeWitt