Iowa Boys High School State Basketball Tournament Sets Two Classes
The Class 1A and Class 2A Iowa high school boys basketball state tournament brackets are now official following substate action.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Tournament begins Monday, March 9 from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
New Champion To Be Crowned In 1A
St. Edmond, the top-seed in 1A, gets Woodbine in a rematch of a quarterfinal from a year ago. Woodbine ended the run of defending state champion Madrid in a substate final on the same court that St. Edmond qualified on when they defeated Riverside.
Burlington Notre Dame plays Bellevue, MMCRU meets Boyden-Hull and Bishop Garrigan battles Bellevue Marquette Catholic in the other elite eight games.
The other substate finals saw Burlington Notre Dame defeat Calamus-Wheatland, MMCRU eliminated North Union, Bishop Garrigan downed South Winneshiek, Bellevue bested East Marshall and Bellevue Marquette Catholic topped Montezuma.
Reigning 2A Champion Western Christian Back
In 2A, Kuemper Catholic is the No. 1 seed and will face Union Community in the opening game on Wednesday, March 11. The other quarterfinals see Treynor vs. Grundy Center, Unity Christian vs. defending state champion Western Christian and Iowa City Regina vs. Aplington-Parkersburg.
Kuemper Catholic survived vs. Roland-Story, Union knocked off Pella Christian in a nail-biter, Treynor bested Underwood, Grundy Center downed Beckman Catholic, Unity Christian handled Southeast Valley, Western Christian ran past Tri-Center, Iowa City Regina downed Northeast and Aplington-Parkersburg defeated Cascade.
Here are the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament pairings for Class 1A and Class 2A.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament
Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 10
- St. Edmond (23-2) vs. Woodbine (17-8), 2 p.m.
- Burlington Notre Dame (24-2) vs. Bellevue (22-3), 3:45 p.m.
- MMCRU (25-1) vs. Boyden-Hull (18-7), 5:30 p.m.
- Bishop Garrigan (23-2) vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic (23-2), 7:15 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
- TBA vs. TBA, 2 p.m.
- TBA vs. TBA, 3:45 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Wednesday, March 11
- Kuemper Catholic (22-3) vs. Union Community (22-3), 10:30 a.m.
- Treynor (22-3) vs. Grundy Center (23-1), 12:15 p.m.
- Unity Christian (22-2) vs. Western Christian (18-6), 2 p.m.
- Iowa City Regina (22-1) vs. Aplington-Parkersburg (22-3), 3:45 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, March 12
- TBA vs. TBA, 5:30 p.m.
- TBA vs. TBA, 7:15 p.m.
Championship
Friday, March 13
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7 p.m.