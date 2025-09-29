First Edition of IHSAA Football Rankings Released
These will be used to determine postseason assignments
The first edition of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s 2025 IHSAA Football Rankings has been released by a committee of former head coaches, staff members and media.
These will be used as a key primary tool for postseason assignments while maintaining school and geographic considerations. Classifications 2A, 1A, A and eight-player will feature a Top 10 while 5A, 4A and 3A will have a Ratings Percentage Index (RPI) that will start next week.
Here are the first rankings from the IHSAA.
Iowa High School Athletic Association Football Rankings
Class 2A
- Kuemper Catholic
- PCM
- Okoboji
- Alburnett
- Western Christian
- Centerville
- Osage
- Mid-Prairie
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
- Clarinda
Class 1A
- West Lyon
- Grundy Center
- Iowa City Regina
- South Hardin
- Treynor
- Union
- Pleasantville
- Emmetsburg
- Underwood
- Beckman Catholic
Class A
- MMCRU
- Saint Ansgar
- ACGC
- West Sioux
- West Hancock
- Wapsie Valley
- North Linn
- Woodbury Central
- Riverside
- Lynnville-Sully
Eight-Player
- Bishop Garrigan
- Woodbine
- Gladbrook-Reinbeck
- Iowa Valley
- Audubon
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Southeast Warren
- Easton Valley
- GTRA
- Don Bosco
More Iowa High School Sports Headlines
Published