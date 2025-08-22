First-Ever Mandated Big 12 Injury Report Features Iowa Preps
The Big 12 Conference listened, requiring schools to list players injured on an official injury report in the days leading up to kickoff.
That includes Saturday’s season opener in Ireland between Iowa State and Kansas State, otherwise known as Farmageddon.
Among those listed on the injury report for Kansas State is a former Iowa high school standout, Asa Newsom. The linebacker is listed as doubtful to play in the game.
Newsom is a 6-foot-3, 228-pound sophomore from Waverly-Shell Rock High School. He was a multi-time all-state selection for the Go-Hawks, standing out on offense and defense.
In 2023, Newsom played on special teams in the first four games of the season before suffering an injury and taking a redshirt. He played in seven games last year before another injury ended his season early.
Iowa State has a Number of Former Iowa Prep Standouts Listed
Iowa State, meanwhile, has former Iowa high school standouts John Klosterman, Ethan Stecker, Will Tompkins, Sam Zelenovich and Beau Goodwin all listed.
Klosterman, Stecker, Tompkins and Zelenovich are both listed as out while Goodwin is questionable.
A junior from Iowa City High, Klosterman played in the first four games last year at linebacker before suffering an injury. He was a high school all-state selection, and saw the field in 13 games for the Cyclones in 2023.
Goodwin made a big impact as a true freshman a year ago, starting two games after a brilliant career with Kingsley-Pierson. He recorded 24 tackles and saw action in 12 games, making eight tackles vs. Texas Tech.
Stecker, Tompkins and Zelenovich are all freshman.