High School

Former Iowa High School Standouts Lead Iowa State To Eighth Win

Natives play key role in 20-13 victory over Oklahoma State for Cyclones

Dana Becker

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Kooper Ebel (47) and linebacker Caleb Bacon (26) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones linebacker Kooper Ebel (47) and linebacker Caleb Bacon (26) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Several former Iowa high school football standouts played key roles in a 20-13 win for Iowa State over Oklahoma State Saturday to conclude the regular season.

With the win, the Cyclones reached the eight-win mark for a second straight year and the fifth time since 2017. They will now await a bowl game for a third consecutive year.

Defense Anchored By Former Iowa High School Standouts

Former Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School prep Kooper Ebel led the Iowa State defense, recording 10 tackles with three of those being for loss. Ebel was joined by Caleb Bacon, who shined at Lake Mills, as he had seven tackles and recorded three sacks on the day.

Ebel ranks second on the team in tackles with 67 while Bacon is third with 61. 

Caden Matson, a Humboldt grad, had seven tackles on defense for the Cyclones, who led Oklahoma State in-check throughout the day.

Kyle Konrardy, a Dubuque Senior graduate, made both of his field goal attempts and was 2-for-2 on extra-point tries, accounting for eight points. He is 12 of 16 on field goal tries this year with three makes from 50-plus.

Abu Sama Part Of Big Rushing Performance By Iowa State Offense

Former Southeast Polk star Abu Sama had a rushing touchdown and finished with 12 carries for 87 yards as part of a 231-yard rushing day by the Iowa State offense. Aiden Flora, a graduate of Adel-ADM, had seven yards rushing and handled both kickoff and punt return duties.

Sama has 645 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the year while Flora has 51 yards rushing with a touchdown and two receptions for 25 yards with a key punt return for a score.

Zay Robinson, a freshman from West Des Moines Valley, caught his first career pass.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published |Modified
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa