Former Iowa High School Standouts Lead Iowa State To Eighth Win
Several former Iowa high school football standouts played key roles in a 20-13 win for Iowa State over Oklahoma State Saturday to conclude the regular season.
With the win, the Cyclones reached the eight-win mark for a second straight year and the fifth time since 2017. They will now await a bowl game for a third consecutive year.
Defense Anchored By Former Iowa High School Standouts
Former Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School prep Kooper Ebel led the Iowa State defense, recording 10 tackles with three of those being for loss. Ebel was joined by Caleb Bacon, who shined at Lake Mills, as he had seven tackles and recorded three sacks on the day.
Ebel ranks second on the team in tackles with 67 while Bacon is third with 61.
Caden Matson, a Humboldt grad, had seven tackles on defense for the Cyclones, who led Oklahoma State in-check throughout the day.
Kyle Konrardy, a Dubuque Senior graduate, made both of his field goal attempts and was 2-for-2 on extra-point tries, accounting for eight points. He is 12 of 16 on field goal tries this year with three makes from 50-plus.
Abu Sama Part Of Big Rushing Performance By Iowa State Offense
Former Southeast Polk star Abu Sama had a rushing touchdown and finished with 12 carries for 87 yards as part of a 231-yard rushing day by the Iowa State offense. Aiden Flora, a graduate of Adel-ADM, had seven yards rushing and handled both kickoff and punt return duties.
Sama has 645 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the year while Flora has 51 yards rushing with a touchdown and two receptions for 25 yards with a key punt return for a score.
Zay Robinson, a freshman from West Des Moines Valley, caught his first career pass.