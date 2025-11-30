Iowa Preps Advance In Snow-Filled Game
A massive snowstorm hit the state of Iowa late Friday night and continued right through much of the day on Saturday.
But none of that bothered one of the top NAIA college football programs in the country.
Featuring a roster loaded with former Iowa high school football standouts, Grand View University scored a one-sided 62-20 victory over the University of Saint Francis (Indiana). The two-time national champion Vikings, who won it all last year, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the NAIA playoffs.
Jackson Waring With Five TD Passes In Dominating Playoff Win
Jackson Waring, a native of Ankeny, Iowa who starred for Des Moines Christian High School, threw five touchdown passes as snow piled up as quickly as points. Waring transferred back to his home state to play for Grand View after previously signing with Illinois State University.
Waring completed 14 of 19 on the day for 247 yards and the five scores, as five different players caught touchdowns.
Jordan Kumm, who played at Iowa Central Community College after a standout career with Ankeny High School, had a 73-yard touchdown catch from Waring. Triston Williams, Aisea Toki, Peyton Goode and Curtis Horras each caught TD passes.
Toki is a Le Mars graduate, Goode is also from Ankeny but played for Ankeny Centennial and Horras played at Dowling Catholic, who recently captured the Class 5A Iowa high school football championship.
Bryant Williams Anchored Ground Game In The Snow
The ground game was anchored by Burlington grad Bryant Williams, as he rushed six times for 119 yards and a touchdown. Dalten Van Pelt, who helped lead Van Meter to success, also scored a touchdown. The Bulldogs claimed a state title earlier this month.
John Argo, a Davenport Assumption prep, had nine tackles to lead the Vikings with two for loss, as Jackson Filer, who played at both Iowa and Iowa Western, had eight tackles. Filer was a standout for Dowling Catholic in high school.
Former Forest City prep Kellen Moore recorded a sack and forced a fumble with five tackles. Casey Trudo, who played at Van Meter, had four tackles with 1.5 sacks. Camanche’s Tucker Dickherber had an interception.
Grand View Advances As Top Overall Seed
Grand View was one of four NAIA programs from Iowa competing in the second round of the NAIA playoffs, as William Penn lost to Friends (Kansas), Dordt fell to Marian (Indiana) and Morningside was knocked off by College of Idaho.
The next round of the playoffs includes Grand View, Keiser (Florida), Montana Tech, Friends, Benedictine (Kansas), Marian, Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) and the College of Idaho. The Vikings are the No. 1 overall seed.
Up next for the Vikings will be Lindsey Wilson from Des Moines, Iowa next weekend.
Grand View is coached by former PCM standout E.J. Peterson, who played at Iowa Central before attending Grand View, where he was inducted into the school’s hall of fame in 2021.