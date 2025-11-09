Former ADM Star Helps Iowa State Snap Losing Skid
A former Iowa high school football standout played a major role in helping Iowa State football end a tough losing skid.
Aiden Flora, who shined in several different ways at ADM High School, returned a punt 79 yards Saturday for the game-winning points in a much-needed 20-17 victory for the Cyclones at TCU.
With the win, Iowa State snapped a four-game losing skid and improved to 6-4 on the season.
Incredible Punt Return the Difference for Cyclones At TCU
After the Cyclones had cut the deficit from 17-6 to 17-12 on a short touchdown run by Carson Hansen, the defense - playing with several key starters - forced a quick three-and-out by the Horned Frogs.
From there, Flora took over the game, darting his way to the end zone on the ensuing punt with Hansen adding the two-point conversion for the final score.
Flora, a redshirt freshman who is listed as a running back on the official Iowa State roster, has already been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week once this year.
Aiden Flora Showed Promise Last Year as True Freshman at Iowa State
As a true freshman for Iowa State last season, Flora saw action in six games. The walk-on ran 11 times for 53 yards with a touchdown, adding a six-yard receptions. He scored his rushing touchdown against Arkansas State and had a key 12-yard run and six-yard catch in the Pop-Tarts Bowl win over Miami.
While guiding ADM to success at the high school ranks in Iowa, Flora was a dual-threat, throwing for 1,124 yards and rushing for 1,932 during his senior season, helping the Tigers reach the Class 4A Iowa high school football state playoff quarterfinals. He threw 13 touchdown passes and ran in 27, earning multiple all-state honors in the process.
Flora racked up 1,773 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and ran for 1,662 yards and 17 more scores during his junior season. He averaged over 11 yards per carry that year. As a sophomore, he had 212 yards rushing and caught 10 passes for 108 yards with five total touchdowns.
Flora selected the Cyclones over offers from Air Force and Army.
Cyclones Now Bowl Eligible For Third Consecutive Season
Iowa State has a week off before returning home to host Kansas on Saturday, November 22. They conclude the regular season the following weekend at Oklahoma State.
The win over TCU has the Cyclones bowl eligible for a third consecutive season, the first time that has happened since 2017-19.