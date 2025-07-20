Former Iowa all-stater signed by Unrivaled
It has been quite the offseason for Audi Crooks, as the former Bishop Garrigan High School all-stater is now signed by Unrivaled.
Crooks was among 13 new NIL signings for the 3-on-3 basketball league, joining JuJu Watkins, Lauren Betts, Hannah Hidalgo, Azzi Fudd, Sarah Strong, Olivia Miles, Madison Booker, Kiki Rice, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Ta’Niya Latson, Syla Swords and Sienna Betts.
Earlier this summer, Crooks and a host of collegiate players went to Santiago, Chile and claimed the gold medal at the AmeriCup.
“Investing in elite women’s basketball talent is central to Unrivaled’s mission,” Unrivaled president of basketball operations Luke Cooper said (thanks to ESPN for the quotes). “This transformational, first-of-its-kind initiative brings together the best of the best and reflects our deep commitment to elevating the women’s game and holistically supporting athletes.”
Crooks helped her high school team in Iowa win back-to-back state championships before immediately inserting herself into the starting lineup for Iowa State. She was a third-team AP All-American last year and will be a junior for the Cyclones this coming winter.
Unrivaled was founded in 2023 by Naphessa Collier and Breanna Stewart as a way to allow WNBA players to play in the U.S. instead of going overseas. Six teams competed for the 2025 title, as Rose BC won it.