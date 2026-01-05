High School

Iowa High School Girls Basketball: Top Junior Players

Here are some of the top 11th-graders in Iowa high school girls basketball

Dana Becker

Dowling’s Katie Muller (11) drives past Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the season coming out of the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school girls basketball players by grade.

These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 4, 2026.

Here are the top junior girls basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:

Maggie McChesney, Glenwood

A high-level producer, Maggie McChesney heads into 2026 averaging 23.6 points, nine rebounds, 2.7 steals, 2.6 assists and over two blocks per game.

Ainsley Ulrich, North Union

The next standout from North Union, Ainsley Ulrich is posting nearly 23 points with six rebounds, and over three steals a night.

Izzy Gilbertson, Mount Ayr

Flirting with averaging a double-double is Izzy Gilbertson, as the junior stands at 21.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, four blocks, 3.6 steals and three assists.

Cora Sauer, Lake Mills

Along with posting 20 points and grabbing six rebounds, Cora Sauer also adds four steals and three assists.

Melina Snoozy, Bishop Heelan

Melina Snoozy, Iowa, girls basketball
Bishop Heelan's Melina Snoozy during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A big sophomore season has carried right over for Melina Snoozy, as she leads the Crusaders with 20 points, eight rebounds and 3.5 steals a night, along with averaging a block per game.

Riley Meyer, Okoboji

Up north is Riley Meyer, a 20-point scorer per game who adds six rebounds and two steals.

Addy Wolfswinkel, Cherokee Washington

Sitting right under 20 points a night is Addy Wolfswinkel, as she is also averaging five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Maryn Franken, Sioux Center

A standout on both ends, Maryn Franken posts nearly 20 points and over eight rebounds per game with three steals and 1.4 blocks.

Graclyn Eastman, Bishop Garrigan

Following in the footsteps of Audi Crooks, Graclyn Eastman has been nearly unstoppable for the Golden Bears, scoring 19 points per game with nine rebounds, 3.5 steals, 2.6 blocks and two assists.

Katie Muller, Dowling Catholic

Another Maroon standout named Muller, Katie is scoring over 18 points per game with six rebounds, 3.5 assists and over a block and steal.

Hayden McLaughlin, Algona

One of the top players in the North Central Conference, Hayden McLaughlin has taken over as the No. 1 option for the Bulldogs, scoring 17 points per game with nearly six rebounds and two steals.

KeaOnna Worley, Cedar Rapids Prairie

The Hawks rely on KeaOnna Worley to do a lot, and she delivers nightly, scoring 16.5 points with nearly five assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Campbell Schulz, North Polk

Campbell Schulz, North Polk, Iowa, girls basketball
North Polk's Campbell Schulz dribbles the ball during the Iowa high school girls state basketball quarterfinals at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

The balanced Comets are led by Campbell Schulz, as the junior posts 14 points, 4.6 rebounds, four assists, three steals and nearly three blocks.

Deidra Doeden, Cherokee Washington

Forming a powerful 1-2 punch with Addy Wolfswinkel is Deidra Doeden, who averages 18 points and 13.5 rebounds per game.

Natallya Linder, North Mahaska

Down low for North Mahaska is Natallya Linder, a nightly double-double at 15.7 points and 13 rebounds to go along with 2.6 steals, 2.3 assists and a block.

Rachel Kacmarynski, Pella Christian

The last name has long been a staple for Pella Christian, and Rachel is carrying it on now, averaging 14 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block per game.

Jenessa Kolar, OABCIG

The forward is a threat all over the court for the Falcons, posting 18 points, 11.6 rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block.

Aniya Hardee, Bedford

Triple-doubles are in the future for Aniya Hardee, as she is averaging nine points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists and nearly five steals per game.

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

