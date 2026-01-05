High School

Iowa High School Girls Basketball: Top Sophomore/Freshman Players

Here are some of the top underclassmen in Iowa high school girls basketball

Iowa City Regina's Addie McLaughlin attempts a layup during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Des Moines.
With the season coming out of the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school girls basketball players by grade.

These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 4, 2026.

Here are the top sophomore and freshman girls basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:

Braylyn Birmingham, Norwalk

One of the state’s top scorers, Braylyn Birmingham has been lighting it up this season, averaging 33 points with seven rebounds, four assists and four steals per game.

Addie McLaughlin, Iowa City Regina

An elite player in all area of the game, Addie McLaughlin averages 24 points with six assists, six rebounds and over five steals.

Jhaliana Guy, Clinton

Another scoring point guard, Jhaliana Guy sits at 24 points with 2.5 assists per game.

Kalyn Scamman, Shenandoah

The point guard gets all over the court, scoring 23 points per game with 8.5 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Brynn Clarahan, Sigourney

Another guard who sees the floor well, Brynn Clarahan averages 22 points, eight rebounds, eight steals and three assists per game.

Bentley Dill, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Bentley Dill causes problems for opponents, recording four steals per game to go along with 21 points, five rebounds and over three assists.

Audra Burbridge, Maquoketa Valley

Not only does she score at 21 points per game, but Audra Burbridge averages six rebounds and over five assists, not to forget her 7.6 steals per game.

Bryndall Paterson, MVAOCOU

The leading freshman scorer in the state, Bryndall Paterson, averages 21 per game with six rebounds, 6.6 steals and five assists.

Albany Reinke, Spirit Lake

Losing a key starter to injury in the offseason, Spirit Lake has received a big boost from ninth-grader Albany Reinke, as she is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds and four steals per game.

Emily Tanny, Wahlert Catholic

The freshman does a little bit of everything, scoring 19 points per game with six rebounds, four assists, three steals and nearly two blocked shots.

Eden Horn, St. Edmond

The Gaels have looked to Eden Horn early and often, as she is averaging 13.5 points with 14.5 rebounds, five blocked shots and 2.5 steals per game.

Published
