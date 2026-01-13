High School

Former Iowa, Georgia High School Football Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Nick Brooks plans to leave Texas following one season with the Longhorns

Dana Becker

Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Nick Brooks huddles up with teammates during a Class 5A high school football game against Dowling Catholic, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Nick Brooks huddles up with teammates during a Class 5A high school football game against Dowling Catholic, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. / Joseph Cress for the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

A former Iowa high school football standout who also played high school football in Georgia is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Nick Brooks, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, informed the Texas Longhorns that he plans to depart from the program after one season.

Brooks played his junior season of high school football at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, returning to the school, city and state after going to Alpharetta, Georgia to play for St. Francis as a sophomore. He started his high school career at Cedar Rapids Kennedy as a freshman.

Nick Brooks Bounced Around Between Iowa, Georgia During High School

For his senior season, Brooks transferred away from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, landing at Loganville, Georgia and attending Grayson, helping them to a 14-1 record while the team rushed for almost 2,900 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground that season.

Brooks was a four-star recruit by several outlets, including 247Sports. ESPN ranked him as the No. 18 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 23 overall recruit out of Georgia.

Former Top Prospect Held Several Offers Coming Out Of High School

This past year, Brooks played in four games, making his debut vs. Sam Houston in early September. He followed that up with starts against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-7, 349-pounder held over 30 offers coming out of high school, including from schools such as Georgia, Iowa, USC, Alabama, Colorado, Auburn, Florida, Iowa State, LSU and Michigan.

Published
Dana Becker
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

