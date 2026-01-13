Former Iowa, Georgia High School Football Standout Enters Transfer Portal
A former Iowa high school football standout who also played high school football in Georgia is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Nick Brooks, a native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, informed the Texas Longhorns that he plans to depart from the program after one season.
Brooks played his junior season of high school football at Cedar Rapids Kennedy High School, returning to the school, city and state after going to Alpharetta, Georgia to play for St. Francis as a sophomore. He started his high school career at Cedar Rapids Kennedy as a freshman.
Nick Brooks Bounced Around Between Iowa, Georgia During High School
For his senior season, Brooks transferred away from Cedar Rapids Kennedy, landing at Loganville, Georgia and attending Grayson, helping them to a 14-1 record while the team rushed for almost 2,900 yards and 37 touchdowns on the ground that season.
Brooks was a four-star recruit by several outlets, including 247Sports. ESPN ranked him as the No. 18 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 23 overall recruit out of Georgia.
Former Top Prospect Held Several Offers Coming Out Of High School
This past year, Brooks played in four games, making his debut vs. Sam Houston in early September. He followed that up with starts against Oklahoma, Kentucky and Mississippi State.
The 6-foot-7, 349-pounder held over 30 offers coming out of high school, including from schools such as Georgia, Iowa, USC, Alabama, Colorado, Auburn, Florida, Iowa State, LSU and Michigan.