Former Iowa High School Basketball Standout Enters Transfer Portal

The son of a former Iowa State men’s basketball standout and Iowa high school basketball star has entered the transfer portal.

Curtis Stinson, Jr., the son of ex-Cyclone legend and NBA player Curtis Stinson, played one season at North Texas following his graduation from Western Reserve Academy in Ohio. Stinson started his high school career leading West Des Moines Valley High School, where he was the 2024 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year.

NEWS: North Texas guard Curtis Stinson Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he tells 336Edits.



The 6-5 freshman appeared in 32 games this season. pic.twitter.com/lncPgnsO9f — 336 Edits (@336Edits) April 8, 2026

With the Tigers, Stinson captured back-to-back Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament championships, making all-state and all-tournament teams in 2024. In his lone season at Western Reserve, the prep team won 23 games and reached the Ohio Prep Conference semifinals.

Curtis Stinson Led Valley To Pair Of State Basketball Championships In Iowa

During Stinson’s junior season playing in Iowa, he posted 19.4 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 34 percent from the 3-point line. That Valley team included current Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Trevin Jirak and college football players Zay Robinson (started at Iowa State, now at Penn State) and Jayden McGregory (Missouri).

In the 4A title game that season, Stinson scored 17 points on 5 of 9 shooting from the field while also making 7 of 8 free throws. He led the Tigers with nine rebounds and dished out four assists in a 63-59 victory over top-seed Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Stinson finished his high school career with 1,538 points, 622 rebounds and 430 assists, recording two triple-doubles as a senior.

Son Of Iowa State Legend Played In 32 Games With North Texas

This past year, Stinson played in 32 of 33 games for North Texas, averaging 1.4 points in just under nine minutes a contest. He had a season-high nine points vs. Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

Stinson was ranked as the No. 7 player in Ohio by 247Sports as a senior, becoming a three-star prospect and a Top 40 point guard. He held offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Missouri and Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Curtis Stinson was a two-time all-Big 12 selection at Iowa State and the 2004 Big 12 Conference Rookie of the Year. He had a 10-year professional career that included being named the 2011 NBA D-League MVP while winning a championship.

Stinson retired as the Iowa Wolves career leader in points, assists and steals, with his number going into the rafters in 2017.