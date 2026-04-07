WNBA, Gold Medalist Named Iowa Girls Basketball Head Coach

A former Iowa high school girls basketball standout who played in the WNBA and earned two gold medals while representing the United States has been named the new head girls basketball coach at an Iowa high school.

Ashley Joens will take over at Ankeny High School, pending board approval.

“Grateful for this opportunity to start the next chapter of my career,” Joens posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Excited to be apart of such a rich culture of girls basketball at Ankeny High School. Can’t wait to get to work.”

A graduate of Iowa City High, Joens averaged 30.7 points with 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 62 percent from the field and 60 percent from the 3-point line as a senior, helping the Little Hawks to a 25-1 record. She was named Miss Iowa Basketball and the Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year that season.

Grateful for this opportunity to start the next chapter of my career. Excited to be apart of such a rich culture of girls basketball at Ankeny High School. Can’t wait to get to work. Go Hawks! https://t.co/Pd5RJZZ5H2 — Ashley Joens (@ashley_joens24) April 7, 2026

Joens finished her high school career with 2,178 points scored, ranking in the Top 15 in Iowa for 5-on-5 history. She earned an invitation to the Jordan Brand Classic game and was named the captain of USA Basketball’s U18 Team that won gold at the FIBA Americas Women’s Championship.

Ashley Joens Was Five-Star Prospect, Selected In WNBA Draft

A five-star prospect out of high school, Joens signed with Iowa State where she played her entire career, becoming a three-time winner of the Cheryl Miller Award, which goes to the nation’s top small forward. She was also tabbed the Big 12 Player of the Year and earned second and third team All-American status.

Joens concluded her Iowa State run as the program’s all-time leading scorer. She was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

“We are excited to announce that pending ACSD Board Approval tonight, Ashley Joens has accepted the head coaching position of (Ankeny) and we can’t wait to continue growing girls basketball at AHS,” the official Ankeny High School Activities account posted.

Ankeny Reached Semifinals Of Class 5A State Basketball Tournament

Nate Tobey stepped down after leading the Hawkettes to the Class 5A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament semifinals this past winter, going 16-9 overall.

Joens will inherit a group of returning players led by starter Aliyana Aguirre, who will be a sophomore next year. Callie Stull, Jenna Halbrook, Emma Worley and Emerson Hutchins were all underclassmen who saw extensive time this past season.