Former Iowa High School Football Standout Makes Big Move
A former Iowa high school football standout will make the leap from Division III to Division I this coming fall.
Tanner Philpott, a graduate of Waukee Northwest High School, has committed to the University of Iowa to continue his football career. Philpott announced his decision on social media, leaving Simpson College for the Hawkeyes.
“Thanking God, family and friends for their support in this decision,” Philpott posted. “With that being said, I will be transferring to the University of Iowa to finish my collegiate career with two years of eligibility.
“I can’t wait to see what this incredible opportunity has in store.”
Tanner Philpott Earned Honors Kicking At Waukee Northwest
At Waukee Northwest, Philpott was a first team all-district selection as a senior after earning honorable mention honors during his junior season. He was also an academic all-state pick.
Philpott kicked as a freshman for Simpson, averaging 37.5 yards per punt with 15 downed inside of the 20. He was named American Rivers Conference all-league honorable mention.
This past fall, Philpott averaged just under 44 yards per punt on 40 attempts, with 16 of those landing inside of the 20. He had a long of 78 yards on special teams, making the AFCA second team All-America list.
Iowa Hawkeyes Were In Dire Need Of A Veteran Punter
Rhys Dakin entered the transfer portal from Iowa while backup punter, Ty Nissen, exhausted his eligibility. Nissen was a standout at Carroll High School and Iowa Western in junior college football before arriving with the Hawkeyes.