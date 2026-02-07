Former Iowa High School Football Standout Lands FCS Head Coaching Job
A former Iowa high school football standout has been named the new head football coach at the University of South Dakota.
Matt Vitzthum, a graduate of Bishop Garrigan High School, is the 32nd head coach in program history. He replaces Travis Johansen, who left after one season in that position.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Was Previously Co-Offensive Coordinator For South Dakota
Vitzthum previously served as the co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Dakota under Johansen. He worked closely with Aidan Bouman last year, who had another 2,000-yard season and threw for a career-high 26 touchdowns.
“I am thrilled to have Matt be the next leader of our Coyote football program,” South Dakota athletic director Jon Schemmel said in a press release from the school. “He is a proven leader, a player’s coach and has been a critical part of our growth and success the last couple of years.”
In his first season with South Dakota, Vitzthum was the wide receivers coach under Bob Nielson. He helped Carter Bell become the program leader in receptions and receiving yards.
Success Has Followed Matt Vitzthum At All His Coaching Spots
Vitzthum has been on the coaching staff of three different programs that have won a conference title and/or earned NCAA playoff bids at both the Division II and Division III levels.
From 2013-23, he was at Grand Valley State working with the quarterbacks before taking over as offensive coordinator for his last four seasons. Vitzthum has also coached at Wittenburg University and St. Cloud State.
After a standout career at Bishop Garrigan, Vitzthum attended Wartburg College where he played for three seasons with the Knights. He also worked as a student assistant coach.