Former Iowa High School Football Standout Leads Appalachian State
Iowa high school football standout and former Iowa State quarterback JJ Kohl took advantage of his opportunity this past weekend.
Kohl, who transferred from the Cyclones to Appalachian State during the offseason, made the start in place of AJ Swann and led the Mountaineers to a 27-23 victory over Oregon State.
With the win, Appalachian State moved to 3-2 on the year.
Former Iowa High School Standout Led Scoring Drives on First Three Possessions
Kohl, a sophomore, threw for 218 yards and completed his first career touchdown pass when he hit Davion Dozier from 28 yards out to make it 24-14 in the third quarter. He later added a 6-yard rushing score.
His short TD run in the first made it 10-0 while Kohl hit Dozier on a 68-yard pass that set up a short touchdown run from Rashod Dubinion to put the advantage to 17-0 early against the Beavers.
Leading 24-21 in the third, Kohl and the Mountaineers put together a nine-play, 49-yard drive that resulted in a field goal, making it a six-point game.
JJ Kohl Started his College Career at Iowa State
While at Iowa State, Kohl completed 9 of 11 for 23 yards while rushing for 32 yards. He redshirted in 2024 before landing at Appalachian State, where he has completed 15 of 32 overall for 254 yards with two total touchdowns.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pounder was a standout at Ankeny High School and a prized recruit for Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. He was a Top 10 quarterback recruit by both ESPN and Rivals, picking Iowa State, where his father, Jamie, was a starting kicker from 1995-98.
Swann was the starter for Appalachian State through the first four games of the season before going to the sidelines with an undisclosed injury.