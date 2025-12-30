Former Iowa High School Football Standout Named NFL Hall Of Fame Finalist
A former Iowa high school football standout has been named a finalist for induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.
Marshal Yanda, who had a legendary career with the Baltimore Ravens along the offensive line, is among the group of nominees released by the NFL. The 15 players selected for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame comprise the modern-era players category for 2026.
Along with Yanda, Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald, Frank Gore, Torry Holt, Eli Manning, Terrell Suggs, Adam Vinatieri, Jason Witten, Darren Woodson, Kevin Williams, Reggie Wayne, Luke Kuechly, Jahri Evans and Willie Anderson were nominated.
A native of Cedar Rapids, Yanda starred at Anamosa High School where he played football, basketball and competed in track and field. He began his college career at North Iowa Area Community College before transferring to the University of Iowa in 2005, making the all-Big Ten second team as a senior.
Marshal Yanda Selected In Third Round, Spent Entire Career With Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens selected Yanda in the third round of the 2007 NFL Draft at pick No. 86 overall. He would go on to help the Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII, being named a first team all-pro in both 2014 and again in 2015.
Yanda made the all-pro second team five times, including in 2018 and 2019, and was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. He was named to the NFL 2010 All-Decade team and inducted into the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor.
A consummate veteran, Yanda played in all 71 offensive snaps of the Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers, including seven snaps on special teams. During his time in the trenches, the Ravens set two franchise records for most total touchdowns and total offensive yards.
NFL Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026 Revealed During Super Bowl Week
The Class of 2026 will be released on February 5 during the “NFL Honors presented by Invisalign” broadcast from the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco live on NBC, NFL Network, Peacock and NFL+.
The selection committee may elect up to five players from the list. While there is no set number, the bylaws stipulate that between four and eight new members shall be selected.
The finalists in the modern-era players category were determined by an independent selection committee from a list that originated with 128 nominees. That was reduced down to 52 and to 26 before revealing the 15 finalists. This is Yanda’s second time as a finalist.