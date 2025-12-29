Iowa State Loses Another Former Iowa High School Football Standout
Another former Iowa high school football standout plans to enter the transfer portal from Iowa State University.
Kooper Ebel, a graduate of Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School, has announced plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens up in January.
“Thank you Iowa State!” Ebel posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I am forever grateful for my time in Ames, and the people that made it so special. Due to the recent coaching change - I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining.”
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Was Incredible Two-Way Performer
The 6-foot-4 Ebel is a linebacker who was a three-star prospect coming out of high school and regarded as a Top 10 player in Iowa high school football. He earned multiple all-state honors, recording 824 yards passing, 2,511 yards rushing and scoring 38 touchdowns on offense as a senior.
Ebel recorded 78 tackles with four for loss and a sack on defense that year with Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, helping lead them to an 8-3 record and spot in the Iowa high school football state quarterfinals.
He was a dominant force on both sides of the football throughout his high school career while also competing in basketball and track and field.
Ebel picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Vanderbilt and Nebraska. His father, Korey, played linebacker at South Dakota.
After playing in eight games in 2023, Ebel started all 14 games for Iowa State in 2024, finishing third on the team in tackles with 69 while recording six for loss with a sack.
Kooper Ebel Coming Off 77 Tackle Season On Defense
Ebel had 77 tackles this past season with eight for loss and a sack in the season opener in Ireland vs. Kansas State. He also forced a fumble in the win at TCU where he recorded 11 tackles.
Several former Iowa high school football standouts have announced they plan to leave Iowa State and enter the transfer portal following the decision by Matt Campbell to leave Ames for the head coaching position with Penn State. Jamison Patton made his intentions known on Sunday just hours before Ebel did the same.