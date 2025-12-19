Former Iowa High School Football Standout Takes New Coaching Role In Big Ten
One of the longest-tenured members of Iowa’s football coaching staff, and a former Iowa high school standout, will be on a different sideline next fall.
LeVar Woods, who excelled at West Lyon High School before an all-Big Ten career with the Hawkeyes, has taken a new role at Michigan State under Pat Fitzgerald. Woods will serve as the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Spartans, who hired Fitzgerald, a former head coach and player at Northwestern.
Woods, who joined the Hawkeye coaching staff under Kirk Ferentz back in 2008, was the Iowa high school football player of the year in Class 2A as a senior in 1995 for West Lyon. He played football, basketball and track, earning letters in all three.
LeVar Woods Played For Hayden Fry, Kirk Ferentz Before Becoming Football Coach
“First and foremost, there are definitely places that shape you, and there are places that make you,” Woods said. “For me, Iowa is both. I grew up here. I learned what it takes to work, to be accountable, to show up when it’s hard, to put the team ahead of myself and I had the privilege of wearing the black and gold, living out a dream that so many kids in this state carry with them from the first time they toss a ball in the backyard.
“The University of Iowa gave me more than football. It gave me my life. I met my wife here in Iowa City, in fact, met her at the Old Capital Mall on campus.”
Woods became a two-year starter on defense at Iowa, playing for both Hayden Fry and Ferentz. He was important in the first win for Ferentz with the Hawkeyes, returning a blocked field goal for a touchdown in 1999.
After going undrafted, Woods signed with the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL, playing special teams mostly over the next seven seasons. He finished his pro career with 168 tackles, 2.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries in 88 games after making 165 tackles and four sacks in college.
Former Hawkeye Climbed Ranks On Coaching Staff
Woods was an administrative assistant his first four seasons in Iowa City before becoming the outside linebackers coach while also working with special teams in 2012. He took over tight ends in 2015 and was named the special teams coordinator in 2018.
“I’ll always be grateful for that trust that Coach (Ferentz) showed in me for the chance to grow here under (his) leadership and the various roles that he gave me,” Woods said. “I’ve thought long and hard about this, prayed upon it, conversations with family, made a decision to accept a new professional opportunity at Michigan State.”
Woods will be part of the prep for Iowa’s upcoming bowl game with Vanderbilt before turning his complete attention to Michigan State.