Former Iowa High School Softball Coach Arrested

Alexis Severson led West Lyon to finals of Iowa high school state softball tournament

Dana Becker

A former Iowa high school head softball coach has been arrested and charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee.

According to a report by KIWA Radio, Alexis Severson faces three counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee and one count of grooming following her arrest by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

The 26-year-old Severson was previously the head coach at West Lyon High School for softball. 

Severson was listed as the head softball coach of the Wildcats as recently as the past 2025 season, leading the program to a 30-2 record and spot in the Class 2A state championship. 

In the title game, West Lyon lost a thriller to Van Meter, 8-7. 

Alexis Severson Posted Bond, Released Ahead of Court Hearing

The report indicates that a preliminary hearing is set for November 20. Severson posted a signature bond and was released from Lyon County Jail in Rock Rapids the same day that she was booked. 

In a statement, Severson allegedly had a long-term sexual relationship with a student.

Severson is a 2017 graduate of Rock Valley High School.

