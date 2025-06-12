Former Iowa high school track standout earns NCAA All-American status
For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa athlete Mike Stein secured himself a spot on the podium and All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Wednesday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Stein, a junior, placed sixth overall in the javelin with a throw of 75.77-meter. The Milford native who went to Spirit Lake High School, was seventh in the same event as a sophomore.
“Mike competed very tough and hard,” Iowa DIrector of Track and Field Joey Woody said. “He put together a big throw in the qualifying round to make the finals and finished just outside the top three to place sixth overall. It’s another first-team All-American accolade for Mike.”
Another Iowa prep, Kalen Walker, concluded his storied career by placing 18th in the 100-meter dash. Walker, a native of Eddyville, ran a 10.23 after going under-10 in the NCAA West First Round to advance to the semifinals.
During his career at Iowa, the former Indian Hills Junior College runner earned three All-American honors, two Big Ten Conference titles and is the school record holder in the 60, 100 and as part of the 4x100 relay.
“Kalen had a tough day,” Woody said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t execute his start the way he has the last few meets. He had a terrific season and this does not take away from everything he accomplished this year.”