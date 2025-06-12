High School

Former Iowa high school track standout earns NCAA All-American status

Mike Stein places in Top 7 once again for Iowa track and field

Dana Becker

Mike Stein placed sixth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Mike Stein placed sixth at the NCAA Outdoor Championships for the Iowa Hawkeyes. / Iowa Hawkeyes Track and Field Cross Country/X

For the second consecutive season, University of Iowa athlete Mike Stein secured himself a spot on the podium and All-American honors at the NCAA Outdoor Championships Wednesday night in Eugene, Oregon.

Stein, a junior, placed sixth overall in the javelin with a throw of 75.77-meter. The Milford native who went to Spirit Lake High School, was seventh in the same event as a sophomore.

“Mike competed very tough and hard,” Iowa DIrector of Track and Field Joey Woody said. “He put together a big throw in the qualifying round to make the finals and finished just outside the top three to place sixth overall. It’s another first-team All-American accolade for Mike.”

Another Iowa prep, Kalen Walker, concluded his storied career by placing 18th in the 100-meter dash. Walker, a native of Eddyville, ran a 10.23 after going under-10 in the NCAA West First Round to advance to the semifinals.

During his career at Iowa, the former Indian Hills Junior College runner earned three All-American honors, two Big Ten Conference titles and is the school record holder in the 60, 100 and as part of the 4x100 relay.

“Kalen had a tough day,” Woody said. “Unfortunately, he didn’t execute his start the way he has the last few meets. He had a terrific season and this does not take away from everything he accomplished this year.”

