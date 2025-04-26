Former Iowa prep standout Darien Porter selected in NFL Draft
Last year, Iowa native Cooper DeJean was picked in the NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping another Iowan has the same impact for their defense.
The Raiders picked Bettendorf High School graduate Darien Porter in the third round. Porter, a multi-purpose as a prep, shifted from wide receiver to defensive back at Iowa State.
DeJean, who was a wide receiver early in his high school career at OABCIG before becoming a quarterback, starred at multiple positions before joining the Iowa Hawkeyes. Like Porter, he too excelled on special teams and could be called upon to do the same in the NFL.
Porter blocked five kicks during his career at Iowa State. He was recruited by Nebraska, Penn State and Minnesota, but picked the Cyclones.
At Bettendorf, Porter was named first team all-state as a senior after racking up over 600 yards of offense and 10 touchdowns. He also had a brilliant track and field career, winning the Class 4A 400 twice and placing second another time.
In 2019, he became the first Iowa prep to break 47 seconds in the 400, going 46.99.
Porter was an honorable mention all-Big 12 selection this past year, recording 18 tackles, three interceptions and two block kicks. He had two picks against Iowa and set a school record with 64 games played.