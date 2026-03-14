Unity Christian Finishes Off Iowa Boys State Basketball With Title

Unity Christian relied on a quick opening and a strong closing to put an exclamation point on the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament Friday night from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

After leading 19-8 to begin the game, Unity Christian survived a run by Kuemper Catholic, holding them off in a battle of Knights vs. Knights, 67-64.

Three players reached double figures for Unity Christian, led by 25 from Tyce VanDonge. The junior also had seven rebounds and four assists, as Brayden Harskamp scored 13 points and Keagen Winterfeld chipped in 12.

Harskamp made three 3-pointers and VanDonge was 7 of 9 at the free throw line.

Unity Christian Took Out Two-Time Defending Champs, No. 1 To Win Title

Unity Christian was hot all week, taking out two-time defending state champion Western Christian in the quarterfinals before blistering Iowa City Regina with a barrage of 3-pointers in the semifinal round.

For Kuemper Catholic, Griffin Glynn had 25 points, including a chance to tie it late from deep. Ryan Clair recorded 18 points with 12 rebounds while Dylan Schon had 12 points and nine rebounds.