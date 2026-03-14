Unity Christian Finishes Off Iowa Boys State Basketball With Title
Unity Christian relied on a quick opening and a strong closing to put an exclamation point on the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament Friday night from Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
After leading 19-8 to begin the game, Unity Christian survived a run by Kuemper Catholic, holding them off in a battle of Knights vs. Knights, 67-64.
Three players reached double figures for Unity Christian, led by 25 from Tyce VanDonge. The junior also had seven rebounds and four assists, as Brayden Harskamp scored 13 points and Keagen Winterfeld chipped in 12.
Harskamp made three 3-pointers and VanDonge was 7 of 9 at the free throw line.
Unity Christian Took Out Two-Time Defending Champs, No. 1 To Win Title
Unity Christian was hot all week, taking out two-time defending state champion Western Christian in the quarterfinals before blistering Iowa City Regina with a barrage of 3-pointers in the semifinal round.
For Kuemper Catholic, Griffin Glynn had 25 points, including a chance to tie it late from deep. Ryan Clair recorded 18 points with 12 rebounds while Dylan Schon had 12 points and nine rebounds.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker