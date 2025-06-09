Former Iowa prep standout invited to Women’s AmeriCup Team Trials
Audi Crooks continues to stand out above the rest, as the former Bishop Garrigan High School star and current Iowa State women’s basketball leader has been invited to the upcoming 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team Training Camp.
Crooks, who recently completed her sophomore season with the Cyclones, is one of 21 collegiate women’s basketball players who received invites to the event. The training camp will be held June 16-24 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The first part of the training camp will include a trials for the final team selection, with the Junior National Team Committee responsible for the trials and team selection.
A total of 10 countries will take part in the 2025 AmeriCup from North, South and Central America and the Caribbean. That event goes down June 28-July 6 in Santiago, Chile.
Crooks posted a Big 12 Conference-best 23.4 points per game while shooting almost 61 percent from the field last season, helping Iowa State reach the NCAA Tournament. She became the fastest Cyclone women to score 1,000 career points, and the third-quickest in the conference to reach the milestone.
Some of the honors Crooks received last year include third team All-America by both the Associated Press and the US Basketball Writers Association, while also being named a Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Top 5 Finalist.
At Bishop Garrigan, Crooks led the Golden Bears to back-to-back state championships and two runner-up finishes over her four-year career.