Iowa High School Girls Basketball: Top Senior Players
With the season coming out of the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school girls basketball players by grade.
These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 4, 2026.
Here are the top senior girls basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:
Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley
The senior standout had herself a memorable junior season, and Izzy Eisbach is well on her way to doing it again, averaging 34.2 points with seven rebounds, 5.5 steals and 3.6 assists per game.
Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West
An Army West Point commit, Nakia Olivierre currently is averaging 29 points with 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 3.4 assists a night.
Kendra Boatman, Keokuk
Big time numbers for Ms. Boatman, who is posting 28 points with seven rebounds, five steals and nearly four assists per game.
Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley
The next Rock Valley legend, Hudsyn Ranschau is averaging over 26 points per game with five rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana
An Arizona State commit, Averie Lower leads the way for the Clippers at 26 points, adding nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg
The senior is right under 25 points per game in addition to nearly nine rebounds, 4.6 steals and three assists.
Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg
A multi-sport standout for the E-Hawks, Rachel Schany sits at 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals, two blocks and nearly two assists per game.
Aylvia McCorkle, Bettendorf
The Houston Cougar commit, Alyvia McCorkle is giving the Bulldogs 22 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists a game.
Macy Comito, Carlisle
Macy Comito, an Iowa State commit, is scoring nearly 22 points per game while also adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Rowan Jacobi, Springville
The Orioles have relied on Rowan Jacobi for several seasons now, and she is capping off her career in style, averaging 21 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.
Jenica Lewis, Johnston
Along with leading the Dragons to back-to-back state 5A titles, the future Notre Dame guard does it all, scoring 20 points with seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and three steals a night.
Grace Fincham, Iowa City West
Averaging nearly a double-double per game, Grace Finicham leads the Trojans with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.
Emma Boswell, Nodaway Valley
A nightly double-double machine, Emma Boswell averages 14 points and 14 rebounds, in addition to 2.5 steals and two blocks.
Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic
The Maroon who will soon be a Missouri Tiger, Ellie Muller averages 15 points and over 11 rebounds per game, adding 3.5 blocks.