Iowa High School Girls Basketball: Top Senior Players

Here are some of the top 12th-graders in Iowa high school girls basketball

Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) takes a shot near the basket against Dowling Catholic on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School.
Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) takes a shot near the basket against Dowling Catholic on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the season coming out of the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school girls basketball players by grade.

These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 4, 2026.

Here are the top senior girls basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:

Izzy Eisbach, Nodaway Valley

The senior standout had herself a memorable junior season, and Izzy Eisbach is well on her way to doing it again, averaging 34.2 points with seven rebounds, 5.5 steals and 3.6 assists per game.

Nakia Ollivierre, Waterloo West

An Army West Point commit, Nakia Olivierre currently is averaging 29 points with 4.4 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 3.4 assists a night.

Kendra Boatman, Keokuk

Big time numbers for Ms. Boatman, who is posting 28 points with seven rebounds, five steals and nearly four assists per game.

Hudsyn Ranschau, Rock Valley

The next Rock Valley legend, Hudsyn Ranschau is averaging over 26 points per game with five rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Averie Lower, Clear Creek-Amana

Averie Lower, girls basketball, Iow
Clear Creek Amana’s Averie Lower (10) dribbles the ball as Solon’s Jerzey Haluska (24) defends Dec. 5, 2025 during a girls basketball game in Tiffin, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An Arizona State commit, Averie Lower leads the way for the Clippers at 26 points, adding nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.

Lilee Boriskey, Edgewood-Colesburg

The senior is right under 25 points per game in addition to nearly nine rebounds, 4.6 steals and three assists.

Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg

A multi-sport standout for the E-Hawks, Rachel Schany sits at 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals, two blocks and nearly two assists per game.

Aylvia McCorkle, Bettendorf

The Houston Cougar commit, Alyvia McCorkle is giving the Bulldogs 22 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists a game.

Macy Comito, Carlisle

Macy Comito, Carlisle, girls basketball, Iowa
Carlisle’s Macy Comito (23) drives with the ball between Ames guard Cassidy Wollner (13) and guard AmesLyza Britten (2) during the first quarter in the season opening home game Nov. 24, 2025, at Harrison Barnes Gymnasium in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Macy Comito, an Iowa State commit, is scoring nearly 22 points per game while also adding four assists, three rebounds and two steals.

Rowan Jacobi, Springville

The Orioles have relied on Rowan Jacobi for several seasons now, and she is capping off her career in style, averaging 21 points, 13 rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block.

Jenica Lewis, Johnston

Along with leading the Dragons to back-to-back state 5A titles, the future Notre Dame guard does it all, scoring 20 points with seven rebounds, 3.4 assists and three steals a night.

Grace Fincham, Iowa City West

Grace Fincham, Iowa, girls basketball
Iowa City West’s Grace Fincham (12) reacts after driving to the basket and getting fouled by the Iowa City High Little Hawks Dec. 19, 2025 at Iowa City High School in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Averaging nearly a double-double per game, Grace Finicham leads the Trojans with 18 points, nine rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Emma Boswell, Nodaway Valley

A nightly double-double machine, Emma Boswell averages 14 points and 14 rebounds, in addition to 2.5 steals and two blocks.

Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic

The Maroon who will soon be a Missouri Tiger, Ellie Muller averages 15 points and over 11 rebounds per game, adding 3.5 blocks.

