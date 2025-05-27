Former Iowa prep standout named new head coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson
RoyShawn Webb will return to the program that helped guide him to a collegiate basketball career.
Webb, a graduate of Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, has been tabbed as the new head boys basketball coach, pending board approval, the school announced.
Following a standout career with the J-Hawks, Webb played at Iowa Central Community College under legendary head coach Dennis Pilcher before transferring to Mount Mercy University.
“I can’t put into words (what this means to me),” Webb said. “This place made me who I am. I’m not who I am without it. It’s an honor to come back to the place that has given me so much.”
Currently, Webb serves as a Special Education teacher at Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
Last winter, the J-Hawks finished 5-18 overall and 3-11 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley division. They are set to return starters Eric Smith, Jayden Faulkner, Zach Thielman, Ian Eirp and Ty Kuennen along with a number of varsity results.