Former Iowa prep standout named new head coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Dana Becker

RoyShawn Webb has been named the new head boys basketball coach at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
RoyShawn Webb will return to the program that helped guide him to a collegiate basketball career.

Webb, a graduate of Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School, has been tabbed as the new head boys basketball coach, pending board approval, the school announced.

Following a standout career with the J-Hawks, Webb played at Iowa Central Community College under legendary head coach Dennis Pilcher before transferring to Mount Mercy University.

“I can’t put into words (what this means to me),” Webb said. “This place made me who I am. I’m not who I am without it. It’s an honor to come back to the place that has given me so much.”

Currently, Webb serves as a Special Education teacher at Cedar Rapids Jefferson. 

Last winter, the J-Hawks finished 5-18 overall and 3-11 in the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley division. They are set to return starters Eric Smith, Jayden Faulkner, Zach Thielman, Ian Eirp and Ty Kuennen along with a number of varsity results.

Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

