Former Iowa wrestling star joins coaching staff at North Dakota State University
While competing for wrestling powerhouse Southeast Polk High School, Willie Miklus experienced plenty of success. That followed Miklus throughout his college career with stops at both Missouri and Iowa State.
Now, Miklus is working to make that happen for the next generation of wrestlers as a coach.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Miklus has been hired as an assistant coach at North Dakota State University. He joins the staff under head coach Obenson Blanc starting this coming season.
“I am very excited to have Willie join our coaching staff,” Blanc said. “Willie’s coaching ideology aligns well with our philosophy and standard of expectation for our student-athletes on and off the mat.
“Willie is committed to helping NDSU wrestling move towards becoming a top destination for wrestlers who want to be developed into All-Americans and NCAA champions.”
Miklus was a four-time NCAA Div. I All-American who has spent the last five years working in the Big Ten Conference with Michigan State as a coach under Roger Chandler. During his time with the Spartans, they qualified 25 for the NCAAs.
“I’m excited to join the staff here in Fargo and to be a part of this Bison program,” Miklus said. “Coach Blanc has a great vision for this team and I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this team.”
Following three years with Missouri, Miklus concluded his career at Iowa State. He placed sixth twice, seventh and eighth at the NCAA Championships and won the 2018 Mid-American Conference title while being named the 2015 MAC Freshman of the Year.
While competing for Southeast Polk, Miklus won two state titles and was a four-time qualifier. He went 47-0 with 368 takedowns as a senior, adding the 2011 Folkstyle Nationals silver medal to his resume along with an eighth at the Junior Freestle Nationals.