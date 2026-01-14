Iowa High School Hits Milestone On Wrestling Mats
An Iowa high school wrestling team became just the second program in state history to win 1,000 duals all-time Tuesday night.
Don Bosco High School, one of the premier wrestling programs in Iowa and the defending Class 1A state champions, swept 3A Dowling Catholic and the top team in Nebraska, Creighton Prep, to reach 1,000 dual wins.
After besting Creighton Prep, 44-25, the Dons downed the Maroons, 45-30, to hit the milestone.
Don Bosco Makes History On The Wrestling Mats
Don Bosco won its seventh consecutive 1A state traditional title last year and the 17th in program history, which tied them with Waterloo West for the most in Iowa high school wrestling history. They also captured a fifth straight state duals championship last winter.
Wins by Ethan Christoffer by fall and Kyler Sallis by major decision sealed the deal vs. Dowling Catholic, one of the top teams in the state’s largest classification. Hendrix Schwab, Hayden Schwab, Blake Irvine, Dawson Youngblut, Aiden Hellman and Ty Christensen all added wins in the dual, including falls from both Schwab brothers, Irvine, Hellman and Christensen.
Cruz Gannon, Jack Wallukait, Kyler Simons, Jayden Zachary, Grant Touney and Brady Hagen had wins for the Maroons.
Dowling Catholic Earns Win Over Creighton Prep In Marquee Triangular
Ty Martin, Kaiden Belinsky, Hayden Schwab, Irvine, Brady Brasch, Youngblut, Hellman, Christoffer and Sallis earned wins for Don Bosco vs. Creighton Prep, who had wins courtesy Cruzer Dominguez, Kaleb Griffith, Joe Novero, JT Smith and Roberto Macias-Sidzyik.
Dowling Catholic bested Creighton Prep, 45-34, as Gannon, Wallukait, Kayden Eller, Simons, Zachary, Tourney, Kade Krause and Hagen were victorious. Zaiyahn Ornelas, Sidzyik, Kameron Green, Griffith, Joe Novero and Smith earned wins for Creighton Prep.
Osage is the only other program in Iowa high school wrestling with over 1,000 dual wins.