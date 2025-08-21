Former Lewis Central Standout Scores More Preseason All-American Honors
Former Lewis Central High School standout Logan Jones is positioned to have a memorable senior season along the offensive line for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Jones has now been named to three major preseason All-American teams, the school announced in a press release.
The 6-foot-3, 302-pound center was named a second team preseason All-American by USA Today. That comes after being named preseason second team All-American by Walter Camp and preseason third team All-American by both Athlon and Phil Steele.
Honors have Rolled in For Logan Jones Since Iowa Arrival
Jones scored first team all-Big Ten status last year and was an honorable mention All-American by Phil Steele after starting 12 games for the Hawkeyes. With the former Titan at the center of the offensive line, Iowa allowed just 17 sacks and ran for over 2,500 yards, the most for the program since 200.
In 2023, Jones earned third team all-Big Ten and other honors after a redshirt freshman season that saw him start all 13 games at center.
Logan Jones was a Multi-Sport Standout at Lewis Central
At Lewis Central in high school, Jones was a multi-time first team all-state selection and a four-year letterwinner playing offensive tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end. The Titans reached the state playoffs all four years with Jones on the team, including a pair of semifinal bids while going 21-3 his last two years.
Jones also earned four letters in track and field and three more in basketball, capturing both state shot put and discus titles.
Jones and Iowa begin the 2025 season on Saturday, August 30 at home inside Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City against UAlbany.