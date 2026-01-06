Twin Maryland Standouts Reunite at Minnesota After Transfer Portal Move
Former Maryland high school football standout brothers Aydan and Elisha West have committed to playing at Minnesota. Both defensive backs were at Michigan State in 2025 before entering the transfer portal.
Quince Orchard Roots, State Title Pedigree
Both Aydan and Elisha West played under John Kelley at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md. They each contributed to powerhouse teams that won state championships.
Aydan West: Proven Corner with Big Ten Experience
Aydan was a three-star recruit out of the Class of 2025 and led the Cougars to two undefeated state titles in 2022 and 2024. As a senior, he recorded five interceptions, including two returned for scores, while as a wide receiver, he registered 11 catches for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
Aydan originally committed to Michigan State over multiple Power 4 offers, including Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Maryland, and Minnesota.
Aydan went on to play 400 defensive snaps as a true freshman for the Spartans this past season. He recorded 19 tackles, half a sack, and a pass breakup. The former Cougar is listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds at the corner position.
Elisha West: Veteran Safety Adds Depth and Physicality
Meanwhile, older brother Elisha graduated from Quince Orchard in 2024 and won a state championship with the Cougars in 2022. He was named All-County and All-Division First Team as a senior in 2023.
Elisha spent this past season with Michigan State after a redshirt year with FCS Merrimack. He stands at 5-foot-11, 194 pounds at the safety position.
Why Minnesota—and Why Now
The move to Minnesota represents both opportunity and alignment for the West brothers. After gaining Big Ten experience at Michigan State, the former Quince Orchard standouts entered the transfer portal seeking a situation that offered immediate opportunity, positional fit, and long-term stability, while allowing them to continue their careers together.
Minnesota checked every box.
The Golden Gophers have made a habit of developing defensive backs into reliable Big Ten contributors, and the program’s emphasis on physical, disciplined secondary play fits the West brothers’ skill sets. With roster turnover in the defensive backfield, both Aydan and Elisha arrive at a time when competition for snaps is wide open.
Timing also played a critical role. Aydan’s true freshman season provided a meaningful foundation against Big Ten competition, while Elisha brings added maturity and versatility after stops at Merrimack and Michigan State. Together, they give Minnesota a pair of battle-tested defensive backs with championship backgrounds and familiarity playing in high-pressure environments.