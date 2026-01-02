Iowa Loses In-State Football Player Kael Kolarik To Transfer Portal
A former Iowa high school football standout has announced he is entering his name into the transfer portal after helping the Iowa Hawkeyes capture the ReliaQuest Bowl over Vanderbilt on New Year’s Eve.
Kael Kolarik, a graduate of Indianola High School, will play his final season of college eligibility elsewhere. Kolarik had three tackles, including two solo stops, in a 34-27 victory over Vanderbilt.
Former Iowa High School Football Standout Announces Decision
“After many conversations, prayers and thoughtful reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility,” Kolarik posted on Instagram. “To my teammates, you know I love y’all boys. I will cherish every moment we have shared together. I leave with nothing but love. I am thankful for all of you.
“To Hawkeye Nation, your love and support for this team is truly unmatched and so special. There is truly no place like Kinnick.”
Kolarik, a 6-foot defensive back, earned all-state honors in high school as both a senior and junior. He helped Indianola reach the Iowa high school football state playoffs three consecutive seasons, winning 19 games during that time.
Playing a variety of positions, Kolarik had 814 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns and 205 yards receiving with one touchdown as a senior, making 50 tackles with 4.5 for loss and three interceptions. He also had over 1,000 yards of total offensive as a junior and ran for 1,002 yards with 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.
A three-year letterwinners, Kolarik played baseball for the Indians.
Kael Kolarik Saw Field For Iowa Over The Last Three Seasons
After taking a redshirt as a freshman in 2022, Kolarik played in all 14 games the following season, receiving a letter and recording his first solo tackle in a win over Nebraska.
Kolarik played in all 13 games in 2024, making four tackles including two assisted stops in a win at Minnesota. He played in all 12 games as a junior, making tackles in wins over UMass, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State and Nebraska during the regular season.
“I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love,” Kolarik posted. “I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support throughout this proces. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to be a better football player but, more importantly, a better man.
“The lessons, wisdom and skills I have learned from our outstanding coaches will stay with me for life.”