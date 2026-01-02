High School

Iowa Loses In-State Football Player Kael Kolarik To Transfer Portal

Former Indianola all-stater announces he is leaving program two days after helping win ReliaQuest Bowl

Dana Becker

Indianola's Kael Kolarik (23) rushes during their football game on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Johnston. Indianola takes a 14-7 lead over Johnston into halftime. 20201023 005 Johnstonvindianola Bp Jpg
Indianola's Kael Kolarik (23) rushes during their football game on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Johnston. Indianola takes a 14-7 lead over Johnston into halftime. 20201023 005 Johnstonvindianola Bp Jpg / Brian Powers/The Register via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A former Iowa high school football standout has announced he is entering his name into the transfer portal after helping the Iowa Hawkeyes capture the ReliaQuest Bowl over Vanderbilt on New Year’s Eve.

Kael Kolarik, a graduate of Indianola High School, will play his final season of college eligibility elsewhere. Kolarik had three tackles, including two solo stops, in a 34-27 victory over Vanderbilt.

Former Iowa High School Football Standout Announces Decision

“After many conversations, prayers and thoughtful reflection, I have decided to enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility,” Kolarik posted on Instagram. “To my teammates, you know I love y’all boys. I will cherish every moment we have shared together. I leave with nothing but love. I am thankful for all of you.

“To Hawkeye Nation, your love and support for this team is truly unmatched and so special. There is truly no place like Kinnick.”

Kolarik, a 6-foot defensive back, earned all-state honors in high school as both a senior and junior. He helped Indianola reach the Iowa high school football state playoffs three consecutive seasons, winning 19 games during that time.

Playing a variety of positions, Kolarik had 814 yards rushing with 15 touchdowns and 205 yards receiving with one touchdown as a senior, making 50 tackles with 4.5 for loss and three interceptions. He also had over 1,000 yards of total offensive as a junior and ran for 1,002 yards with 17 touchdowns as a sophomore.

A three-year letterwinners, Kolarik played baseball for the Indians.

Kael Kolarik Saw Field For Iowa Over The Last Three Seasons

After taking a redshirt as a freshman in 2022, Kolarik played in all 14 games the following season, receiving a letter and recording his first solo tackle in a win over Nebraska.

Kolarik played in all 13 games in 2024, making four tackles including two assisted stops in a win at Minnesota. He played in all 12 games as a junior, making tackles in wins over UMass, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan State and Nebraska during the regular season.

“I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the game I love,” Kolarik posted. “I want to thank my parents for their unwavering support throughout this proces. To my coaches, thank you for pushing me to be a better football player but, more importantly, a better man.

“The lessons, wisdom and skills I have learned from our outstanding coaches will stay with me for life.”

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa