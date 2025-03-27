Former NFL star Austin Blythe to take over Williamsburg football program
Austin Blythe, who first made a name for himself on the prep gridiron at Williamsburg, will return to his roots. Blythe, a seven-year NFL veteran, has been named the new head football coach at his alma mater.
“Pending board approval, we are excited to announce Austin Blythe as the next head football coach at Williamsburg,” Williamsburg athletic director Nathan King posted on social media. “A 2011 Williamsburg graduate, Coach Blythe is excited to carry on the strong tradition of Raider football!”
A four-year starter for Iowa, Blythe appeared in 52 games. He was a finalist for the Rimington Award, which goes to the top center in the nation his senior season.
“Excited for this opportunity to lead the Raiders!” Blythe posted.
During that season, the Hawkeyes started 12-0, played in the Big Ten Championship and went to the 2016 Rose Bowl. Blythe was named a second team all-Big Ten.
In the 2016 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected Blythe in the seventh round. He played in eight games with one start as a rookie before being claimed the following year by the Los Angeles Rams.
Blythe would have stops with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks before announcing his retirement following the 2022 season, in which he played and started in all 17 games for the Seahawks.
During his high school career, Blythe was a two-time all-state football selection and three-time state wrestling champion for Williamsburg.
Blythe married Kiley Ritchie, the daughter of his high school football coach, Curt Ritchie, and the couple have one son and two daughters. Blythe and his father-in-law own Legacy Acres Hunting Club together.