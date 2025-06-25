High School

Former Winterset, Iowa Hawkeye standout headed to Alabama softball

Jena Young has transferred to play softball at SEC power Alabama

Dana Becker

Jena Young, a former Winterset High School standout, will transfer from Iowa to Alabama to play softball.
After two standout seasons with the Iowa softball team, former Winterset High School all-stater Jena Young will test her skills in the SEC.

Young, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, has committed to play softball at Alabama. She will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Crimson Tide.

“I am excited to be part of the Alabama family and this team,” Young said on social media. “I am so thankful for the opportunity to play for Coach Murphy and this coaching staff who have created such a special program.”

Young, a two-time all-Big Ten first team selection for the Hawkeyes, was the 2023 Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year. She helped Winterset to a pair of state championships while setting school records for most home runs, runs scored and RBI in a single season.

This past spring, Young hit .359 with 56 hits, 43 runs scored, five triples, 34 walks and seven steals to lead the Hawkeyes. She also recorded 10 doubles and drove in 27 runs.

As a freshman, Young put together a batting average of .373 with 15 multi-hit games.

