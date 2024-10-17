Fort Dodge’s Dreshaun Ross named Iowa/USA Boys Junior Wrestler of the Year
One of the top prospects in the state, Dreshaun Ross, was recently honored for his efforts on the wrestling mat.
Ross, a junior at Fort Dodge Senior High, was named the Iowa/USA Boys Junior Wrestler of the Year.
A two-time state champion for the Dodgers, Ross is also one of the top football recruits in the state. He is currently recovering from offseason surgery to repair his shoulder.
The honor is the latest in a long line of awards Ross has earned over the years. He was the Class 3A Dan Gable Mr. Wrestler of the Year this past winter, won the Cadet Greco-Roman title at the world team trials in 2023 for USA Wrestling and holds over 20 Div. I wrestling offers and nine major college football scholarships.
Ross is a four-star Rivals football prospect who is in the Top-200 nationally overall. As a wrestler, he is in the Top-5 nationally for the Class of 2026, with FloWrestling ranking him No. 2 overall at 215 pounds.
Last year on the football field for the Dodgers, Ross was a first team all-state selection after rushing for over 700 yards in seven games while recording over 60 tackles.