Fort Dodge’s Dreshaun Ross ranked No. 1 in the nation
Fort Dodge Senior High three-time state wrestling champion Dreshaun Ross is the top-ranked heavyweight in the latest rankings from High School on SI.
Ross, who committed to David Taylor and Oklahoma State, will be a senior for the Dodgers in the fall. He is attempting to become just the second wrestler from his school to capture four state individual titles in Iowa high school wrestling, joining Brody Teske, who wrestled for Penn State, Northern Iowa and Iowa.
The latest list of rankings are for pre-Fargo action, which is currently taking place right now with the top high school wrestlers from the United States doing battle.
Ross leads classmates Coby Merrill of California and Michael Mocco from Florida at 285 pounds. He previously was ranked at 215 pounds. In all, two other juniors are ranked No. 1 in Bishop McCort High School teammates Jax Forrest and Bo Bassett, along with eighth-grader Ariah Mills and freshman Freddy Bachmann.
Joining Ross from the state of Iowa in the rankings are Cruz Gannon, Hayden Schwab, Nico DeSalvo, Christian Castillo, Jake Knight, Timothy Koester, Jace Hedeman, Carter Pearson, Dawson Youngblut, Landen Davis, Cody Trevino, Mac Crosson, Corbin Reisz, Justis Jesuroga, Blake Fox, Bas Diaz, Nolan Fellers, Shane Hanford, Kyler Knaack, Maximus Dhabolt, Bo Koedam, Jacob Helgeson, Lincoln Jipp, Ashton Honnold and Cooper Martinson.