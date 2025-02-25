Four championships awarded on opening day of state bowling
The first of three days of state bowling took place Monday from Waterloo and the Cadillac XBC.
Individual titles in Class 1A for boys and girls were awarded, with team championships in 2A also being handed out.
The 1A individual championship went to Sam Kress of Maquoketa, as he had a 226 to top Quinn Thomas from Monticello in the finals. Kress was the No. 1 overall seed following his 758 series that included a 280 game while Thomas was the six-seed, knocking off the No. 3 and No. 2 seeds along the way.
Lewis Central, the No. 4 seed entering bracket play, knocked off Decorah for team gold in 2A. Waterloo East had rolled a 3,254 to enter as the top-seed, finishing third overall.
Keokuk secured its sixth state girls team title in 2A, defending gold with a victory over Le Mars, 3-2. Le Mars entered as the No. 1 seed after recording a 2,931 team score with Keokuk second followed by Decorah and Clinton.
Tori Richart of Vinton-Shellsburg earned individual gold in 1A for the girls, as she topped Carlie Hanson from Independence in the finals, 204-170. Kylee Kirchner, Richart’s teammate, was the No. 1 seed with a 701 series.
Paetra Sauer of Waverly-Shell Rock was crowned the state adaptive champion with Kayla Bartholomew from West Central Valley the runner-up.
Tuesday will see 2A individual and 3A team compete with Wednesday featuring 3A individual and 1A team battles.