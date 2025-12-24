Four Former Iowa High School Football Standouts Named To Pro Bowl
A quartet of former Iowa high school football standouts have been named to the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl game.
Jack Campbell of Cedar Falls High School, OABCIG High School’s Cooper DeJean, Tristan Wirfs from Mount Vernon High School and Tyler Linderbaum from Solon High School were among those announced by the NFL on Tuesday.
The 2026 Pro Bowl game will be played Tuesday, February 3, 2026 from the San Francisco Bay Area. There will be a variety of skills competitions held along with a 7-on-7 flag football game. Among those named include Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Ja’Marr Chase from the Cincinnati Bengals, Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns, T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Puka Nacua from the Los Angeles Rams.
Tristan Wirfs Named NFL Pro Bowl Starter
Wirfs was named a starter at offensive tackle in the NFC while Campbell is a starter at middle linebacker in the NFC as well. DeJean is a backup cornerback in the NFC and Linderbaum the backup center in the AFC.
Campbell, a linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has recorded 83 tackles with five sacks and three forced fumbles this season. The 25-year-old was a first round selection by the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft and will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance.
At Cedar Falls, he led the Tigers to back-to-back Class 4A Iowa high school basketball state championship games and recorded a school record 338 tackles.
Cooper DeJean Earns First Pro Bowl Invite
DeJean, a defensive back for the Philadelphia Eagles, has tallied 59 tackles with 16 pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble. He was part of the Super Bowl winning team last year for the Eagles, recording an interception return for a touchdown on his 22nd birthday.
In high school, DeJean was a multi-sport standout, guiding the Falcons to two consecutive state football championships. He was scored over 1,800 career points on the basketball court, was a sprinter and long jumper in track, and played baseball at OABCIG.
Tristan Wirfs, Tyler Linderbaum Wrestled Each Other In Iowa
Wirfs and Linderbaum are both offensive linemen, as Wirfs plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Linderbaum for the Baltimore Ravens.
This marks the fifth Pro Bowl invite for Wirfs, a two-time all-pro first team selection and one-time second team pick. He was a standout wrestler and won a state discus title in track and field in high school.
Linderbaum, who earned an overtime victory on the wrestling mats against Wirfs in their final high school match, is a three-time Pro Bowler who played in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Game in high school.
Campbell, DeJean, Wirfs and Linderbaum all played for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Along with San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, the school produced the second-most Pro Bowl selections this season at five.