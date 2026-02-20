Aidan Hutchinson The Michigan Native Talks About Inspiring the Next Generation, His Love for Anime and More.
Detroit Lions's and Divine Child High School's (MI) own Aidan Hutchinson was competing at the Gatorade Hydration Games during Super Bowl LV week in the Bay Area when High School On SI caught up with him for a Q&A after competing on Team AJ's team. During Aidan's Junior and Senior Season he combined for 133 tackles, 15 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.
Q&A with Detroit Lion's Own Aidan Hutchinson
Myckena Guerrero: We are out here at the Gatorade Hydration Games what does it mean for you to compete out there, it looked like you were having a blast but also to be out here and represent Gatorade?
Aidan Hutchinson: It's amazing. Gatorade has been such a great partner. We've been with them the last couple years and they're really great. We were able to go out here through some hydration games against Justin Jefferson and we took the L, because we were dehydrated. But, it's always a blast and it just goes to show how important Gatorade hydration is.
MG: I have to take you back to your high school days, what was one of your favorite moments at Divine Child High School?
AH: Hmmm, that's a different question. I'd probably say getting my first offer from LSU was one of the craziest experiences. I was a sophomore in high school. I just played my sophomore season and I got offered by them. I remember that moment. Things just started picking up and, mentally, when you get offered by a big school, you kind of start to rise to the occasion. So, those moments of getting those offers it was such a blessing. It was something that I wanted so bad and when you achieve that, it's like when you accomplish what you go after. I was a really cool feeling for sure.
MG: When you look back to your high school days what do you feel like is the biggest thing you've learned about yourself not only as an athlete but as a person as well?
AH: Oh boy, if feel like I am a pretty different person. High school boys are not very mature. I was always more mature than my age, but when I look back at those times, I'm like, 'what was I thinking? What is your thought process when you do certain dumb stuff in high school and even in college?' So, I can look back on those days and you're grateful for the growth and maturity over the years.
MG: Well you can definitely tell that your mature but one thing there was this moment with this little boy at the airport he had your jersey on and he like walked past your or something and you came back and greeted him. I think it just shows the person that you are but what does it mean to you to have all these kids look up to you now?
AH: It's so cool. It's something that when I looked up to all those guys in the NFL ,when I was growing up, I really looked at kids and visited kids and gave a lot of kids the love. So I feel like, it's me paying it back and it's something that I feel passionate about. Those are very transformative moments. As a kid, I remember all the people I met. I ran into Michael Phelps at the Michigan game. I'll never forget it. It's a very transformative moment in your childhood that really imprint in you.
MG: Well I feel like everyone has a story and I see your tattoo there it says 'Breathe In God' what is the significance behind that?
AH: It's good. I like your questions. Your little creative questions. It was always kind of a mantra growing up and, really, my mom kind of instilled that in us. Everything we do, breathing in God and really beg. Led by the white light and anything you do, you know. So whether it was me playing flag football growing up, I did some competitive dance growing up. That's different for sure and, when I was playing football and lacrosse, all those things that you do you try to be led by the divine light and to make sure you're on your own path.
MG: Well you are an absolute Savage on the field but who is Aidan Hutchinson off the field?
AH: Who is Aidan Hutchinson off the field? Man, during off-seasons and when I think about that I love reading fantasy books, I'm really into fantasy. I love anime. I love animals, anime an alliteration. Let me think of another A word. What else, I love golf. I'm starting a gold brand in a couple months. It's got the first drop coming and I got a comic coming as well. So, it's a lot of these businesses-like entrepreneurial things. If that's the word, those kinds of those ventures are always fun, especially when it's stuff that I love. Like the anime comic world aand the gold brand is something I'm really passionate about as well.
MG: Well lastly when all is said and done what type of Legacy do you hope you leave behind?
AH: I think my legacy, despite the trophies or the individual accolades or the failures ,I want to really be defined by my growth and my ability to preserve through obstacles. I think that's what life is all about. When stuff gets thrown your way, its how you deal with that. That's what people are inspired by. They're not necessarily inspired by, well it's fun to look at the guys who, all they do is win, win, win and it's really cool.
It's fun to look at but there's not like a ton of character. I think, whereas someone that battles through adversity and overcomes something insurmountable, it's like that to me. People look up to that and go 'wow, I can do that now,' and, with all that I'm going through, I can do that. With my injury, that I had last year, I was trying to embody, 'if I can do this people will be able to look at me – kids, even regular people – will be able to look at me and feel like their inspired; I'm going to take that and apply it to my own life.